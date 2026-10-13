Sarah Platt must face her fate in Coronation Street spoilers for next week as her trial ends and the jury reach their verdict. But will she walk free? Or spend years in prison for killing Theo?

Elsewhere, things are difficult for Debbie when she makes a big mistake at work and loses business. She consoles herself by flirting with a customer, but what will happen when Ronnie catches her?

Also, Ross is being a bad influence on Tyrone and Fiz has had enough.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Sarah nervously awaits the verdict (Credit: ITV)

1. Sarah finds out her fate

The barristers make their closing arguments at Sarah’s trial and she is visibly nervous. She waits for news and then she’s told the jury has reached a verdict.

Back in the courtroom, Sarah discovers her fate, but what will the verdict be?

Debbie wants a cosy night in, but Ronnie isn’t keen (Credit: ITV)

2. Ronnie struggles with intimacy

Debbie suggests she and Ronnie have a romantic night in, but he declines explaining Ed is taking him for a belated birthday meal.

He then tells Ed that although he still fancies Debbie, he’s not sure about having sex due to her dementia. Ed advises him to be honest. Will Ronnie open up to his wife?

Debbie again tries to seduce him to bed and he agrees, but then shecalls him Darren and Ronnie can’t go through with it. He fakes a headache and heads off. Debbie confides in the girls, but will Abi tell Debbie the truth?

3. Debbie messes up at work in Coronation Street spoilers

Debbie gives bride-to-be Denise a guided tour and confirms her wedding is booked for July. But Denise reveals she wanted June 26.

Debbie realises she’s messed up the dates and is horrified. Carl suggests Ryan handle all bookings from now and Debbie is forced to agree.

Paula is watching Debbie in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

4. A blast from the past spooks Debbie

Debbie has no idea Paula, the ex-con, is watching her. She later confronts Debbie and threatens her.

Meanwhile, Ryan is showing Denise round and they come across Debbie and Paula arguing. Denise wants her deposit back and cancels her wedding at the hotel, storming out.

Denise’s fiancé Stan arrives and Debbie offers him a glass of wine. Ronnie then enters to find Debbie flirting with Stan. How will he react?

Ross wants to make a man of Tyrone (Credit: ITV)

5. Tyrone can’t stand up to Ross

Awful Ross continues to try and make Tyrone into more of what he thinks a man should be. Rossbuys boxing gloves and says he wants to train Dorin up. He forces both Ty and Dorin to have a go, but both of them hate it. Will they tell Ross?

Ruby does really enjoys it, however, and she wants to take boxing up properly. Ross is not impressed. Tyrone tells Ruby boxing isn’t for girls, but Hope says he is being sexist. Tyrone then agrees Ruby can go, but will Ross allow it?

Fiz has Ross’ number (Credit: ITV)

6. Fiz confronts Ross in Coronation Street spoilers

Fiz texts Tyrone asking him to pick up some popcorn for their family film night. Ross takes the phone and hides it, telling Ty to ignore Fiz and have another pint.

Tyrone then returns home drunk and Fiz is annoyed. She’s even more angry when she discovers Ross confiscated his phone. She confronts Ross and accuses him of sabotaging family time on purpose. Will Ross apologise?

Bernie discovers the truth in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

7. Bernie gets her results

A letter arrives from the hospital and it confirms Bernie carries the BRCA gene. She covers her upset and rushes off. Dev and Kit are concerned, but will they get her to open up?

8. Sam convinces Nick not to sell?

Nick tells Sam he’s selling the bistro to Leanne so he can focus on him. Sam tells him not to and points out it’s his livelihood and he loves it. Will Nick still sell?

Daniel tells Ken of his plans (Credit: ITV)

9. Idris and Daniel go to war in Coronation Street spoilers

Idris asks Alya to represent him as he wants to buy a piece of council land. Meanwhile, Daniel has his eye on it for the school pupils.

Daniel goes to Adam and Alya to tell him he wants to stop the council selling the land so the kids can use it. Daniel rallies the parents and starts a petition.

But with Alya secretly helping the other side by representing Idris, will she confess?

Read more: Coronation Street’s Jonathan Howard reveals future of Debbie’s storyline

Coronation Street usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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