Val Chmerkovskiy has apologised to Carrie Ann Inaba after a post widely interpreted as a threat to slap her over criticism of his wife Jenna Johnson.

The Dancing With The Stars professional shared his apology on Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 15. He said he had also contacted the judge directly following the controversy over his now-deleted TikTok post.

The backlash centred on a reference viewers connected to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Fans criticised the suggestion of violence towards the judge, regardless of whether the post was intended as a joke.

Val Chmerkovskiy’s post sparks DWTS backlash

His original post followed Carrie Ann’s critique of his wife Jenna Johnson and her celebrity partner, Harry Shum Jr.

The deleted message read: “You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night.”

Carrie Ann then shared a screenshot of coverage about Val’s comment on Instagram. Alongside it, she wrote: “So this is what we are doing now?”

Jenna Johnson and her celebrity partner, Harry Shum Jr performing the Samba (Credit: YouTube/DWTS)

Why Carrie Ann Inaba challenged Jenna Johnson’s routine

Tuesday’s Super Bowl Night episode, on October 13, featured Jenna and Harry dancing a samba to Usher’s Yeah!

Carrie Ann wanted more samba content and said their routine included an illegal lift. She read out the rule defining a lift after Jenna questioned the criticism.

That definition covered a dancer having both feet off the floor while their partner provided assistance or support.

The pair received 33 out of 40 from the four judges and avoided elimination. Carrie Ann awarded them eight points.

Speaking to Extra afterwards, Jenna said she had approached Carrie Ann and respected the judges. She also explained that she enjoyed taking risks while valuing the rules.

Val Chmerkovskiy promises more care after apology

In his apology, Val acknowledged that his words affected people beyond those involved in Dancing With The Stars.

He said his platform brought responsibilities, including acting as a role model for some people. The dancer expressed regret over the reference and said he needed to think more carefully before posting.

Read more: Moment Dancing With The Stars’ Maura Higgins falls to floor with neck injury in rehearsals

Addressing Carrie Ann and those affected, he wrote: “I am truly sorry to Carrie Ann, and everyone I hurt with my careless post.”

He pledged to do better, saying future posts should reflect the person he wanted to be.

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