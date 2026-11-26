DWTS’ backstage crew were reportedly left in tears as Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach won the season 35 Mirrorball trophy.

A source close to the production told The U.S. Sun that the celebrations brought an unusually emotional reaction behind the scenes.

The pair’s Dancing With The Stars victory followed a freestyle that they kept going after Ezra’s prosthetic leg unexpectedly came loose.

Daniella and Ezra won the series (Credit: ExtraTV / YouTube)

Dancing With The Stars crew ‘moved’ by Ezra Frech’s victory

The tears reportedly stretched across the production team, with crew members, producers and fellow cast members all caught up in the moment.

“By far the most emotional win in all the years working on the show. Tears were flowing backstage from everyone – crew, producers, cast Middle-aged cameramen who I’ve never seen get emotional were crying throughout the night,” a source claimed.

“It was probably the most collective agreement everyone has had regarding Ezra being the winner of the season. Everyone thought he deserved the win, there was no question,” they then added.

Producers regarded his victory as a “fitting reflection” of season 35, they added.

ED! has contacted DWTS for comment.

Daniella and Ezra’s freestyle landed them a perfect score (Credit: ABC / Disney+)

Ezra Frech’s freestyle earned a perfect score

The Paralympic track and field athlete and his professional partner performed their final routine to Linkin Park’s Numb.

Ezra began without his prosthetic before incorporating it into the choreography. But when it came loose during a jump, that was not part of the plan. Rather than stopping, he continued the routine and lifted Daniella while balancing on one leg.

The pair then got the prosthetic back into place and completed their freestyle, it added. That recovery became a standout moment in their final performance together.

Their freestyle mishap did not prevent a perfect score: the judges awarded the dance 30 points. That followed another 30 for their salsa and the same again for their instant-dance tango to Avicii’s Levels.

Their three routines therefore delivered a clean sweep of perfect marks, taking their total to 90 out of 90.

But perfect scores alone did not separate them from every other finalist. Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov also finished on 90, as did Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas.

The viewers’ votes ultimately decided the result, with Ezra and Daniella taking the title ahead of runners-up Amber and Pasha.

Read more: Controversial DWTS winner Bobby Bones hits back as he’s accused of ‘making Ezra Frech’s win about himself’

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