Khloé Kardashian has claimed Travis Barker told her he never sees his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

The 42-year-old recounted their conversation to Kim Kardashian during the Thursday, November 26 episode of The Kardashians. But her account also included a clarification: she wasn’t holding Travis responsible for the distance between herself and her sister.

Kourtney and Travis (Credit: Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

Khloé Kardashian explains her wish for Kourtney amid marriage to Travis Barker

For Khloé, the issue was how Kourtney divided her time between the different people in her life.

In a confessional, she said: “I wish Kourtney was better at balancing multiple relationships, and that’s fine. Some people are, some people aren’t.”

She also stressed that she supported Kourtney spending time with her husband, rather than suggesting their marriage was the problem.

“But it was never me singling out one person. She’s married — and first of all — she should be spending time with her husband. And I’ve told her that. It’s just about learning how to balance more than just one relationship.”

Kourtney had already dismissed speculation about her marriage in an earlier November episode of the show.

She recalled her publicist asking about claims that she and Travis no longer lived together and were splitting up. Kourtney said she had told her spokesperson to let the magazine publish the story.

“They know it is not true,” she said, blaming a fabricated TikTok story for the speculation.

Khloe spoke about her sister and Travis on the show (Credit: Khloe Kardashian / YouTube)

What Khloé Kardashian says Travis Barker told her

Khloé said her conversation with Travis happened at the Get Real event, where he was announcing his documentary.

She told Kim that he had approached the subject of why she wasn’t spending time with Kourtney. According to Khloé, he wanted to make clear that he wasn’t the reason.

Recalling what Travis allegedly told her, she said: “I don’t see her ever. I never see her.”

Khloé also claimed he had presented himself as being in the same position as her, wanting more time with Kourtney himself. She described leaving the exchange feeling awkward.

There was another conversation afterwards, however. Khloé said Kourtney later FaceTimed her while she was with Travis and their son.

In Khloé’s account, Kourtney explained that she had told Travis the suggestion he was behind the sisters’ distance reflected what the public thought. Khloé maintained that she herself had never said Travis was to blame.

New episodes of The Kardashians are released on Hulu every Thursday.

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