Bobby Bones has defended posting his own DWTS trophy photo after Ezra Frech’s season 35 victory.

Bobby’s picture referred back to his own 2018 win with Sharna Burgess. Their victory came despite receiving the lowest combined judges’ score among the four couples in that finale.

“With Ezra winning, I remain the worst dancer to ever win Dancing With The Stars! Congrats to @ezrafrech. You were phenomenal,” he wrote.

In an Instagram video, the 46-year-old answered a commenter who accused him of making the result about himself.

Ezra, 21, won season 35 with Daniella Karagach, becoming the show’s first amputee champion and youngest male winner. The commenter questioned why Bobby had shared a photo of himself when Ezra had just made history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Bones (@mrbobbybones)

DWTS’ Bobby Bones explains his Mirrorball post

“I’m usually not a negative person, but why are you making this about you? History was just made,” the person said.

In a video, Bobby responded: “My bet is you are usually a negative person. However, for those that didn’t see, I posted a picture last night as the champion was crowned of me holding up my trophy with the joke, ‘Hey, I’m still the worst ever.’ A joke. A nod to all the people that voted for me… By the worst — I mean change how the show, the rules were made. Like, we did something no one’s ever done in the history of that show.”

He then continued, saying: “And congratulations to Ezra. But if I want to post a picture of me on my page of me holding the Mirrorball, that’s cool. You are usually a negative person, I bet. I’m also making it about me because it’s my page. It’s my page. That’s like you coming into my house, being like, ‘Why are you making this place about you?’ It’s my house, freaking loser.”

However, he then added he didn’t think the person was “a loser,” but likely “just having a bad day”. Or, he added, that they were “one of those people that you go, ‘the internet’s so toxic,’ and then you’re the toxic one”.

“But congrats to Ezra. Great job. Also, yeah, still the worst dancer,” he then said. “I got thoughts! Big Dancing With The Stars day.”

Ezra won on Tuesday (Credit: ABC / Disney+)

Ezra Frech reflects on his Dancing With The Stars win

For Ezra, the victory offered an opportunity to represent the disabled community. Speaking on Good Morning America, the Paralympian said he could hardly believe what had happened.

His freestyle with Daniella included an unplanned problem with his prosthetic leg. Beginning the routine without it was intentional, he explained. However, it failed to suction properly when he tried to attach it, and subsequently came off.

Daniella told him to put it back on mid-dance. She explained that, without her instruction, she thought he would finish the entire routine without it.

The pair earned a combined judges’ score of 90 across their judges’ choice dance, instant dance and freestyle.

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