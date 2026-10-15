‘This is unbelievable!’ Coronation Street fans spot huge plot hole in Sarah’s murder trial on ITVX

Coronation Street spoilers are included in this article about Sarah. The episode has not yet aired on TV, but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Coronation Street viewers have been left questioning why two familiar faces are nowhere to be seen as Sarah’s murder trial gets underway.

With the prosecution determined to pick apart her claims of self-defence, fans have noticed that Sarah’s mum and gran are missing from the courtroom.

Sarah’s court case has begun, but someone is missing (Credit: ITV)

Sarah takes the stand in Coronation Street

As Sarah nervously takes the stand, Todd is back at home, unable to bring himself to go to court.

Although he is meant to give evidence, Todd isn’t sure if he can face reliving the torment Theo subjected him to.

Tyrone sees him struggling, and the pair share a heartfelt conversation. They talk about what it is like to be the victim of an abusive relationship. Tyrone listens as Todd offloads, and he tells Todd that he owes it not only to Sarah, but also to himself to tell the court what Theo did.

Knowing he is right, Todd turns up at the last minute and takes the stand. But as the prosecution fires difficult questions at him, he struggles to defend Sarah’s actions. He leaves feeling worried he only made things worse for her.

Things don’t look good for Sarah by the end of the day, and she’s devastated as she goes back to her cell. Meanwhile, her family head to the pub for a drink, where David lays into Kit for failing to show at court.

Todd takes the stand today (Credit: ITV)

Fans spot something missing in today’s episode

But it isn’t Kit who viewers think should be at the courthouse. They also think that Gail and Audrey should be there.

Fans have been quick to point out that given her daughter is up against a murder charge, Gail might have come home to show her support…

“You’d imagine Gail and Audrey would be back for court,” pointed out one disgruntled fan on Reddit.

While someone else agreed: “It really is unbelievable that neither Gail nor Audrey have shown up for Sarah’s murder trial!”

A third viewer also noticed Sarah’s mum and gran’s absence… “Gail and Audrey are living their best life in France, not caring about Sarah at all!”

While a final fan added: “You’d think Sarah being in court for a murder trial would mean Gail would turn up!”

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