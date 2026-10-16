Shona McGarty shares gushing relationship update with EastEnders co-star Tony Discipline: ‘I’d marry him tomorrow!’

Shona McGarty has revealed she would marry her boyfriend Tony Discipline tomorrow, convinced she has found her ideal partner.

Speaking to Closer, the 34-year-old described how supportive Tony has been of her ambitions. She said he makes her laugh, regularly compliments her and genuinely wants her to succeed.

The former EastEnders co-stars stayed in touch after Tony left the soap. He has since swapped acting for a career as a firefighter.

Shona said she would marry Tony (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Shona McGarty opens up on Tony Discipline romance

Getting together wasn’t quite as straightforward as arranging a date. Shona explained that earlier attempts to meet had fallen through around the pandemic, with busy schedules also getting in the way.

When they eventually caught up over coffee, she said the attraction was immediate. She admitted she had fancied Tony back when they worked together on EastEnders.

Asked whether she wanted to marry him, she told Closer: “I’d marry him tomorrow!”

Shona also reflected on what she had learned from earlier relationships. She previously dated fellow EastEnders actor Matt Lapinskas and was engaged to musician and actor David Bracken.

“I’ve learned what my boundaries are and how I want to be treated,” she explained.

Tony swapped his acting for a career as a firefighter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Shona McGarty pursues music after EastEnders

Romance isn’t the only change for Shona since leaving Whitney Dean behind after 16 years.

She joined EastEnders aged 16 and admitted leaving its familiar faces and steady work felt frightening. Singing, however, was something she had wanted to pursue even before acting.

She has released her single Mr Anxiety and stars in Don Black’s West End show From The Heart. The production runs at the Garrick Theatre from 8 to 18 October.

Away from performing, Shona continues writing songs and spending time in the studio. She described singing as an intimate experience, with overcoming the initial fear making her want to keep doing it.

She also remains close to her former EastEnders colleagues and hasn’t ruled out returning to the soap.

How I’m A Celebrity helped Shona McGarty

Her appearance on I’m A Celebrity last November also changed how she felt about being herself in public.

Shona said she worried audiences would expect Whitney’s feisty confidence, rather than her own shyer personality. Being herself on camera frightened her more than the jungle’s creatures and trials.

Speaking openly about anxiety she had kept private helped her feel more able to accept new opportunities.

She described receiving kind messages after leaving the jungle, which helped her feel understood.

“I’ve never felt so heard before,” she said.

Read more: Shona McGarty leaves little to the imagination in completely see-through gown on NTAs red carpet

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