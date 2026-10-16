Kimberly Guilfoyle ‘wore engagement ring she bought herself’ despite ex Donald Trump Jr ‘never proposing’

Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly began wearing an engagement ring she bought herself, despite Donald Trump Jr. never proposing, according to an as-yet unverified report.

RadarOnline reported the allegation, citing a source’s account of how their engagement became public.

Donald Jr has since married Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson following his split from Kimberly.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s public outings

RadarOnline details photographed outings involving Donald Jr and Bettina in 2024.

Pictures placed them together at the Honor Bar in Palm Beach on August 17 that year. During the outing, Bettina reportedly kissed Donald Jr several times.

Those photographs were described as an early public indication that Donald Jr was pursuing another relationship.

Further pictures, dated December 10, 2024, showed the pair holding hands after dinner. Donald Jr and Bettina subsequently married in 2026.

What the source claimed about Kimberly Guilfoyle’s ‘ring’

The latest allegation concerns the events preceding Donald Jr and Kimberly’s engagement announcement, rather than the circumstances of their eventual split.

A source claimed Kimberly “procured and started wearing her own engagement ring during the relationship”.

According to that account, Kimberly then released the engagement announcement herself. Sources alleged that this put pressure on Donald Jr to accept the engagement publicly.

RadarOnline also reported claims that Donald Jr’s friends had serious reservations about the relationship. They were reportedly relieved when it ended.

These remain source allegations, rather than an account attributed directly to either Kimberly or Donald Jr.

Donald Trump says Kimberly ‘dated’ his son

His dad and US President Donald Trump distanced himself from Kimberly when he was asked about her nearly becoming a member of their family.

The reporter asked, referencing misconduct allegations against Kimberly: “On Kimberly Guilfoyle, she was almost a member of your family. How surprised were you to learn about these allegations?”

He responded: “No, she wasn’t a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago.”

Donald Trump kisses Kimberly Guilfoyle on the cheek in March 2026 (Credit: Will Oliver / Pool via CNP / SplashNews.com)

Kimberly Guilfoyle resigns as ambassador to Greece

It comes as Kimberly resigned from her role as US ambassador to Greece this week.

Kimberly’s appointment as US ambassador to Greece came while Donald’s relationship with Bettina was attracting public attention.

Her resignation came following allegations of misconduct against her. She allegedly asked a Trump donor to pay her hefty credit card bill in exchange for access to his administration.

She has denied the allegations against her.

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