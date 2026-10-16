Zara Tindall’s sarcastic response to Prince William revelation after gory incident

Zara Tindall had a five-word verdict on Prince William’s awkward encounter with rider Pippa Funnell.

Speaking on Talk Horse, the equestrian reacted as host Pippa described meeting her cousin after a painful riding mishap.

Pippa had described being covered in blood and mud when William asked whether she’d enjoyed her day.

Zara’s sarcastic take? “Does it look like it?”

Her remark prompted laughter during the podcast conversation with Pippa and fellow host Tristan Phipps. It was Zara’s reaction to the story, rather than a reply delivered to William himself.

Zara Tindall and cousin Prince William share a close bond (Credit: Photo by David Hartley/Shutterstock)

Mike Tindall joins the joke about Prince William

Zara’s husband, Mike Tindall, also offered a suggestion after hearing Pippa’s account. He suggested she could use the awkward introduction to get conversation going if she met William again.

Tristan took the joke in another direction.

The Made in Chelsea star suggested William might not recognise Pippa without all the blood and mud.

Pippa Funnell recalls two falls at Badminton

Pippa explained that her only meeting with William came at Badminton, after things went badly wrong on horseback.

She fell at a gate on the approach to Huntsman’s Close during particularly wet conditions.

She suffered a stud wound and said she needed a helicopter to return in time for her second horse.

But switching horses did not bring a change of luck. Pippa said she fell again at the same gate, landing on the same patch of mud.

She was heading back towards the stables when William appeared. According to Pippa, he asked: “You had a good day?”

“And I’m thinking, I’m covered in blood and mud,” she recalled.

Zara Tindall is a keen equestrian (Credit: AL123 / SplashNews.com)

Zara Tindall on sport and marriage

The podcast conversation also moved beyond the awkward royal introduction. Zara, Princess Anne’s daughter, discussed balancing family commitments with her eventing career.

She and rugby player Mike spoke about how their respective sports had shaped their life together.

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Zara said rugby players and event riders often shared a similar outlook.

She suggested that managing injuries and career highs and lows had helped strengthen their careers and perhaps their relationship.

Despite occasional differences of opinion, she said they enjoyed many of the same things.

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