Martin Short tears up on stage as he honours late daughter Katherine: ‘The pain will always be present’

Martin Short has said the pain of losing his daughter Katherine will remain with him throughout his life. The actor addressed his family’s loss during a speech in Los Angeles on October 14.

He joined Selena Gomez at her Rare Impact Fund gala, where she announced the Katherine Short Legacy Award.

Katherine, who was 42, died by suicide in February. Martin and his family confirmed her death that month. At the time, the family asked for privacy and spoke of the joy she brought to others.

Martin attended the event with Selena Gomez (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com)

Katherine Short’s work recognised with new award

Katherine worked as a licensed clinical social worker, choosing a different career from her parents in entertainment.

Speaking on stage, Martin tearfully explained: “My pain about losing my daughter will always be present in my heart.”

“Loss will be devastating to my soul as long as I’ll live,” he said. “The great Dolly Parton once said, ‘Grief is love with no place to go.’ My pain about losing my daughter will always be present in my heart, and I think that’s simply because what we deeply love, we can never lose.”

Selena explained that the award would recognise people showing a similar commitment to helping their communities. For Martin, presenting it offered a way to honour his daughter’s professional work and wider community involvement.

He described her commitment to encouraging compassionate, open conversations about mental health.

She graduated from New York University in 2006. Her master’s in social work followed at the University of Southern California in 2010.

The fourth annual gala also recognised the Rare Impact Fund’s work supporting youth mental health organisations and initiatives. By the event, the fund had raised more than $30 million for that work.

Martin Short urges openness about mental health

Martin also spoke about the loss of his wife Nancy Dolman, who died from cancer in 2010. Nancy and Martin shared three children: Katherine and sons Oliver and Henry.

He compared Nancy’s cancer with Katherine’s mental health difficulties, describing both as illnesses.

Martin praised his Only Murders in the Building co-star’s work raising money and awareness. He wanted people to understand “that mental health is simply an illness”.

His message was that these struggles should not be hidden away or regarded as an embarrassment within families.

This was not the first time Martin had spoken publicly about the family’s grief. In May, he discussed the loss in an interview on CBS News Sunday Morning.

At the gala, he also recalled a saying he attributed to Dolly Parton: “Grief is love with no place to go.”

If you are in the US and need support, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

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