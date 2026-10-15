Lee Andrews takes a swipe at estranged wife Katie Price with ‘toxic’ post

Katie Price’s estranged husband Lee Andrews has reportedly deleted a cryptic Instagram post, appearing to take aim at her.

According to The Mirror, the deleted Stories graphic showed a woman with a snake-like tongue behind another person. Its message criticised toxic people for spreading lies.

It comes after Katie and Lee’s split and her public challenge to his claims about his wealth. Lee has denied her account and maintains he has the money he claimed.

Lee and Katie have split (Credit: Jordan Hisham / YouTube)

Katie Price challenged Lee Andrews’ wealth claims

The former glamour model married Lee in January 2026, but their relationship has since broken down. They also got matching tattoos shortly after the wedding.

Questions about Lee’s background followed within days of the wedding. The Mirror reported that claims he worked for the Labour Party and The Prince’s Trust were false.

During her Good Morning Britain appearance, Katie alleged his cryptocurrency account contained just £2.22, rather than millions. Lee rejected that claim and insisted the funds existed.

However, Katie said money had never been her motivation for the marriage.

She told Good Morning Britain: “I’ve never been with a man with money. With me, it’s never about going with a man with money. I’m self-made, and I have my own money.”

Katie said Lee had not scammed her financially. Instead, she alleged that “he fabricated a person that doesn’t exist”.

Lee also addressed Good Morning Britain in a voice note while he was being held in Dubai’s Al Awir jail.

He described his detention as civil and said he had not been convicted of any crimes. He maintained that he had the funds and offered to take a lie detector test to prove it.

Katie has hit back at Lee’s claims (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Lee Andrews changes his Instagram profile again

The reported Instagram changes began earlier in the week, when Lee started following Katie again.

He also added her initial to his bio, a move that appeared to suggest renewed support for her.

However, within days, he had reversed that decision and unfollowed his estranged wife once more. Her initial has also disappeared from the bio.

The replacement reads: “Controversial. Main Character Energy.”

For now, whether the cryptic message was directed at Katie remains unclear.

Read more: Katie Price fumes ‘I won’t have anybody call me a liar’ in court amid ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s rape trial

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