Katie Price fumes ‘I won’t have anybody call me a liar’ in court amid ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s rape trial

Katie Price rejected accusations of lying as she completed her evidence in court at ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s rape trial.

As reported by BBC and ITV News, Katie’s heated exchange with defence barrister Arlette Piercy took place during Wednesday’s cross-examination at Lewes Crown Court.

Kieran, 39, denies three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The charges concern alleged offences against a 13-year-old girl in West Sussex in 2016.

His defence suggests Katie pursued a campaign against him after their marriage ended. She has denied having a vendetta against her ex-husband.

Katie Price appeared in court again on Wednesday (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Katie Price challenges barrister during cross-examination in court

During the exchange, Katie asked whether the barrister was calling her a liar. The barrister confirmed that she was.

Katie reportedly told the court: “I don’t need to be here. You can see in black and white something’s gone on. I won’t have anybody call me a liar.”

The barrister also raised alleged cocaine and alcohol binges. Katie accused the barrister of “discrimination” and objected to how her personal history was being raised.

She told the court she had undergone therapy. Her testimony, given from behind a screen, concluded on Wednesday October 14, after three days.

Katie Price questioned about relationship with Kieran Hayler

The former couple were married when the alleged offences are said to have occurred. Their relationship broke down in 2018, and they divorced in 2021.

Tuesday’s cross-examination also focused on their separation and the defence’s suggestion that Katie was motivated by revenge.

Katie reportedly told the court: “I don’t have any venom against Kieran, it was amicable when we split.”

Jurors also heard about Kieran’s affair with their nanny. Katie said she had chosen the nanny hoping he would not cheat on her.

Earlier evidence included messages between Katie and the complainant. Asked about her message offering to make the girl a star, Katie said it was a figure of speech.

She rejected suggestions of any agenda behind that wording.

Katie Price has given evidence in Kieran Hayler’s trial (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kieran Hayler denies charges as trial continues

Jurors heard on Wednesday about Kieran’s first police interview in January 2022.

He denied raping the girl and said he believed he was being set up. He also suggested Katie had influenced the complainant.

Read more: Katie Price reveals terminally ill mum Amy has days to live in heartbreaking update

On Wednesday morning, Judge Mark van der Zwart also gave Katie an instruction about her evidence. He told her not to discuss beliefs about Kieran’s conduct involving anyone other than the complainant.

The trial continues.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!