RJ Mitte’s mum hits back at rumours following his death as she reveals ‘people can have weak moments’

RJ Mitte’s mother has urged families to seek support as she addressed speculation following her son’s death. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Dyna Mitte said she hoped sharing her experience would help other parents.

Dyna said the Breaking Bad actor died by suicide at age 34. She spoke after hundreds attended a celebration of his life in Brownsville, Texas.

She described receiving more than a thousand messages in the first few days after his death. People shared how his acting and disability advocacy had affected their lives.

RJ died recently (Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

RJ Mitte’s mother addresses speculation

Dyna challenged suggestions that her son’s career had declined, describing several projects he had been working on.

She said three of his films had come out this year, with another two awaiting release. He had also signed further film deals, had a book coming out and was starting a food truck.

She addressed speculation about his finances, too. According to Dyna, an earlier financial issue involving a manager had been resolved years ago. She said it was unrelated to his death.

Discussing his fiancée, Dyna stressed that some conversations were private and not hers to share.

She said his fiancée had moved in December and the couple had seen each other only a few times since. However, she did not know all their subsequent conversations.

Dyna also said she had not spoken to his fiancée about not attending the funeral.

RJ’s mum has spoken out (Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

RJ Mitte’s family remembers his advocacy

At the celebration of life, Dyna chose not to speak because she wanted to support her daughter. She also wanted others close to R.J. to share their memories.

She described a gathering attended by people from across his working life, including directors, producers and representatives.

His commitment to helping others had begun in childhood, she recalled. As he grew older, that developed into advocacy for disabled people in education, employment and entertainment.

Dyna said he worked with organisations including Shriners Hospitals for Children and United Cerebral Palsy. He wanted disabled actors to have opportunities beyond roles specifically written as disabled characters.

Conversations with his mum had raised concerns (Credit: Jason Crowley/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

Dyna Mitte urges parents to listen

Dyna said conversations with her son had raised concerns, prompting her to encourage him to speak with a therapist.

“When something is tormenting you — whether it’s for an hour, a day, a week or a month — I think people can have weak moments. I believe that’s what happened in this case. That doesn’t mean he hadn’t been having personal struggles. He had been opening up to me, to his sister, to family members, and to people on his team. I don’t know what else to say other than that it wasn’t something we expected. A mother should never have to find her child that way. It’s a hard pill to swallow,” she said.

Her message to parents was direct: “Listen to your children. Watch for the signs.”

She encouraged families to pay attention to conversations about difficulties and be willing to seek professional help.

Dyna said she was receiving therapeutic support herself. She had also previously sought advice about approaching difficult conversations with her son.

Asked about his impact on others, she said: “He’s still helping people.”

She hoped speaking openly would continue that work by encouraging awareness and support.

If you’re struggling, speak to someone you trust or seek support from a mental health professional.

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