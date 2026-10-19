Strictly fans fear Graeme Hall is being made the ‘comedy act’ as BBC show dresses him up for second week running

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have accused the BBC show of making Graeme Hall its “comedy” contestant of the 2026 series.

The TV dog trainer, best known for Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly, found himself sporting a striking blonde wig during Saturday’s competition.

The look was part of Icons Week, with Graeme channelling ABBA’s Bjorn and dance partner Lauren Oakley stepping into Agneta’s shoes.

Strictly Come Dancing fans fear Graeme Hall is becoming the ‘joke act’ (Credit: BBC)

Yet the tongue-in-cheek styling hasn’t gone down well with everyone.

Some fans believe the show is turning Graeme into a novelty act instead of allowing his dancing to speak for itself.

Strictly Come Dancing fans fear Graeme Hall is becoming ‘joke act’

The pair’s Salsa to ABBA earned them 28 points from the judges, putting them in fifth place on the leaderboard.

But this isn’t the first time Graeme has been given an outfit that left viewers talking. During Week 3, he was dressed as a milkman for the couple’s Jive to Jackie Wilson’s Reet Petite.

The back-to-back costumes have prompted concerns that Strictly is focusing too heavily on the comedy side of Graeme’s performances.

One fan shared their frustration on Instagram, writing: “I’m worried they are trying to turn Graeme into the joke act this season when actually he’s really good. Please take him seriously!”

Another viewer echoed the sentiment, commenting: “Yes, so do I. It’s a shame because he’s good.”

A third also questioned the styling, saying: “Yes, exactly the same. Look what they dressed him as last week. Everyone was wearing nice outfits.”

Graeme had to dress up as a milkman in Week 3 (Credit: BBC)

The reaction wasn’t limited to Instagram, with viewers also airing their grievances on X.

One Strictly fan made their feelings clear, posting: “Lauren survives Icons Week!!!! Now please, can we go back to her and Graeme having serious routines and not whatever comedy mess that was.”

What are Graeme and Lauren dancing to next on Strictly?

There will be no ABBA wigs or milkman outfits for Graeme and Lauren’s next performance, if Lauren’s announcement is anything to go by.

The couple are safely through to Week 5 of the 2026 competition and have confirmed they will be taking on a Tango.

Lauren shared the news during Sunday’s Strictly Come Dancing: The Results. She told her partner: “We are back in hold, back in ballroom territory and the wig is going. We are dancing a Tango.”

Their chosen track is Hernando’s Hideaway by Archie Bleyer, a Tango tune released in 1954.

We’re glad the wig is in the bin!

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.30pm on BBC One on Saturday October 24, 2026.

Read more: Strictly’s Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby slammed by fans as they sail through to Week 5: ‘Gets on my wick!’

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