Strictly’s Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby slammed by fans as they sail through to Week 5: ‘Gets on my wick!’

Strictly Come Dancing fans have criticised Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby over a habit they’ve spotted during the show’s Results episodes.

The Love Island star was paired with newcomer Maddie for the 2026 series. And despite a rocky start, the couple have been impressing the judges in recent weeks.

Their latest Foxtrot went down a treat during Icons Week, earning them 34 points and a joint top spot on the leaderboard.

Strictly Come Dancing fans have accused Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby of having a ‘lack of manners’ (Credit: BBC)

But it’s something happening away from the dance floor that’s annoyed some viewers. Fans have noticed the pair rarely appear to thank the public when they’re announced as safe from the dance-off.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Cach and Maddie

Cach and Maddie landed an impressive 34 marks for their Foxtrot in Icons Week, putting them level with Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu at the top of the leaderboard.

Anton Du Beke was particularly impressed by their performance. He told Cach: “From one old ballroom boy, to a new ballroom boy, welcome to the club. I’m so delighted, thrilled more than anything else.

“Your footwork is immaculate and your timing…. Listen, you stick with it because you are great.”

Fellow judge Motsi Mabuse was also full of praise, telling Cach: “You are iconic, really.”

However, Sunday night’s Strictly Come Dancing: The Results sparked a different conversation among viewers.

Cach and Maddie were the third couple announced as safe for Week 5. But some fans were quick to point out that they hadn’t thanked viewers for their votes.

According to viewers, this wasn’t an isolated incident. They claimed the pair had yet to mouth a thank you to the audience at home, or use British Sign Language to show their appreciation.

The pair have failed to thank viewers in all the Results shows this series (Credit: BBC)

One viewer took to X to complain: “Has anyone told Cach and Maddie they need to say thank you after the vote?”

Another agreed, writing: “Totally agree with this. Lack of basic manners gets on my wick.”

A third admitted: “I find myself telling them off shouting at the TV.”

Someone else added: “We’re coming up to week 5, they should know by now.”

Cach and Maddie thank Strictly Come Dancing fans

Cach has since thanked fans for voting the pair through, despite not doing so on screen during the Results show.

The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday evening and shared a video of himself and Maddie messing around backstage.

Alongside the clip, he wrote: “Through to another week, thank you to everyone that voted for us. It means so much to us, we love all the support and kind comments you give every week. Can’t wait to do it all again next week!”

Maddie also shared two backstage pictures and sent a message to those who had voted for them.

“Thank you to everyone who voted us through another week! you are making what once was a little girl’s dream, come true!” she wrote.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.30pm on BBC One on Saturday October 24, 2026.

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