Strictly Come Dancing fans have rallied around Lacey Turner after a tense weekend on the dancefloor.

Some viewers came to Lacey’s defence following the judges’ feedback on her Saturday night performance. Lacey and professional partner Vito Coppola performed an American Smooth to Adele for Icons Week.

But it was Lacey’s appearance during Sunday’s results show that left a viewer particularly concerned.

The actress avoided the dreaded dance-off, meaning her place in the competition was safe for another week.

Lacey Turner and Vito Coppola avoided the dance-off during Sunday’s Strictly Come Dancing results show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing viewers share concerns for Lacey Turner

Viewers took to X to share their thoughts about Lacey, with some admitting they were becoming increasingly concerned for the EastEnders star.

One person wrote: “I’ve watched #Strictly. I’m worried about Lacey. To say she’s an actor her performance isn’t there judges talking about confidence – she’s an actor and could create a character to fake it. It’s like she’s a sport star /athlete with the performance comments. Worried about her.”

Another said: “Poor Lacey looked like she was going to cry waiting for the results after all the flack she got from the judges.”

Someone else added: “Lacey looks petrified every time the judges talk to her bless her.”

However, others were keen to show their support for the actress. One viewer wrote: “I wish Lacey would believe in herself more. Bless her she is so so nervous I just want to hug her. She is so confident on the dancefloor and she’s getting stronger and stronger every week.”

Lacey Turner and Vito Coppola’s Icons week routine

Lacey and professional partner Vito Coppola took to the dancefloor with an American Smooth for the show’s Icons week.

The 38-year-old EastEnders actress joined this year’s cast after reportedly being sought by the production team for some time.

The latest reaction comes after earlier concerns from viewers who felt Lacey appeared uncomfortable taking part in the programme.

Sarah and Julian left the competition following a dance-off against Bethany and Nancy (Credit: BBC)

Dame Sarah Storey leaves Strictly after dance-off

While Lacey breathed a sigh of relief after avoiding the dance-off, Dame Sarah Storey and Julian Caillon faced Bethany Anthonia and Nancy Xu.

Sarah and Julian had finished bottom of Saturday’s leaderboard before finding themselves back on the dancefloor on Sunday.

Read more: Strictly pro Amy Dowden hits back at Brendan Cole in new interview following his criticism of her

They performed their tango to Shania Twain’s That Don’t Impress Me Much once again, hoping it would be enough to keep them in the competition. However, their second performance failed to secure their place in next week’s show.

Sarah and Julian were eliminated, while Bethany and Nancy survived the dance-off and will continue in the contest.

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday October 24 from 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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