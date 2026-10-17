Strictly 2026 fans accuse the judges of ‘overmarking’ Shaun Wright-Phillips after they branded routine ‘brilliant’

Strictly 2026 viewers were left questioning the judges’ scoring tonight (Saturday, October 17), with some accusing them of “overmarking” Shaun Wright-Phillips after his latest performance.

The former footballer found himself in the bottom two last week, but the judges believed he had turned things around with his Couple’s Choice routine, praising the improvement they saw on the dancefloor.

Shaun and Alexis performed a Couple’s Choice routine (Credit: BBC)

Shaun Wright-Phillips performs Couple’s Choice on Strictly 2026

Tonight’s Strictly saw the celebrities pay tribute to musical legends as Icons Week got underway.

Shaun transformed into singer James Brown for the occasion, taking to the dancefloor with professional partner Alexis Warr for a Couple’s Choice routine set to a medley of Brown’s greatest hits.

The performance went down well with the judges, who were unanimous in their praise for the football star. All four felt Shaun had made clear progress since last weekend, with Craig Revel Horwood particularly impressed.

“This is my favourite one of your dances. It was brilliant!” Craig declared.

Motsi Mabuse was equally enthusiastic, telling Shaun: “You bring us joy.”

Shirley Ballas also praised the performance, saying: “You came out here, and you sold every part of it, and I really, really enjoyed it.”

Anton Du Beke agreed, adding: “I thought this was terrific, well done you.”

Shaun and Alexis were rewarded with a score of 28, receiving sevens from all four judges.

Lacey and Vito scored a similar score to Shaun (Credit: BBC)

Fans fume over Shaun’s scoring

Despite the judges’ glowing feedback, not everyone watching at home was convinced Shaun deserved his marks.

Some viewers took issue with the score, particularly when comparing it with Lacey Turner’s American Smooth to an Adele song, which earned just one point more than Shaun’s routine.

Fans soon headed to X to share their frustrations, with several questioning why the two celebrities had received such similar marks.

“I don’t get how Shaun and Lacey both got 7s, and Lacey was way better than Shaun tonight,” one fan fumed.

“Lacey getting the same scores as Shaun from Craig Motsi and Shirley? What planet are these judges on? Lacey actually danced in time?” another asked.

A third viewer was equally baffled, writing: “RIGHT, WHAT THE HECK. How can you give Shaun a 7 and Lacey? Wild.”

Others were more critical of the judges’ feedback, with one fan commenting: “All this critique of Lacey. Yet they blew smoke up Shaun’s [bleep], and he was poor.”

Another viewer felt Shaun’s marks were too generous, adding: “Shaun was defo overscored; I would’ve given that a 5.”

Fans were so happy for Shaun (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2026 fans gush over Shaun Wright-Phillips’ performance

However, the reaction to Shaun’s performance was far from entirely negative, with plenty of viewers delighted to see him deliver what they felt was his best dance yet.

Some fans were thrilled by his transformation into the Godfather of Soul, while others celebrated the confidence he brought to the dancefloor.

“I’m genuinely so happy for Shaun omg,” one viewer gushed.

Another was just as excited, writing: “Oh my goddddd Shaun!”

A third fan praised the routine, commenting: “James ‘Shaun’ Brown is here! Best dance for him.”

One more viewer was clearly won over, adding: “!!!! Shaun!!! he has come alive!! I am in love with all of this.”

Read more: Strictly 2026 fans left stunned by Lawrence Robb and ‘superwoman’ Jowita Przystal’s ‘amazing’ salsa routine

The Strictly results show airs tomorrow night (Sunday, October 18) from 7.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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