Strictly 2026 fans left stunned by Lawrence Robb and ‘superwoman’ Jowita Przystal’s ‘amazing’ salsa routine

Strictly Come Dancing fans were blown away by Lawrence Robb and Jowita Przystal’s performance during tonight’s show (Saturday, October 17), with the professional dancer’s incredible moves stealing the spotlight.

The pair took to the dancefloor for a salsa to Ricky Martin’s La Copa de la Vida, delivering a high-energy routine packed with daring lifts. And while the performance impressed viewers, it was Jowita who really had fans talking!

Jowita and Lawrence performed a salsa (Credit: BBC)

Jowita Pryzstal leaves viewers and judges in awe during Strictly 2026 routine

Lawrence and Jowita pulled out all the stops tonight with a salsa featuring a whole host of lifts.

The routine reached a dramatic finale when Jowita launched herself into the air and was swung around by Lawrence before landing and spinning to a stop.

The daring move left the hosts and judges holding their breath, with Josh Widdicombe jokingly pleading for the lifts to stop.

“No more lifts! No more lifts! Stop the lifts!” he exclaimed as Lawrence picked Jowita up again to celebrate their performance.

“Are you okay?” Josh asked the professional dancer, who responded with an enthusiastic “Absolutely!”

He also revealed that he’d spotted Anton with his head in his hands while watching the final “throw”.

“Good luck with that bruise,” Josh quipped.

The pair walked away with an impressive 30 points for their routine, including an eight from Craig Revel Horwood.

Fans were loving it (Credit: BBC)

Fans left stunned by Jowita’s performance

It wasn’t long before viewers took to social media to share their reactions, with many singling out Jowita for praise following the energetic routine.

“WOW!! Lawrence and Jowita, absolutely fantastic! What a salsa! And those lifts were incredible,” one viewer tweeted.

“JOWITA YOU ARE INSANE,” another wrote.

“I’m so happy for Lawrence and Jowita. This performance and the lifts were so energetic and incredible, and it was so much fun to watch. Jowita is the salsa queen,” a third commented.

“Laurence and Jowita were soooo good this week omg,” another fan gushed.

“JOWITA PRZYSTAL YOU ARE SUPERWOMAN,” a fifth viewer declared.

Fans weren’t impressed with the theme (Credit: BBC)

Fans slam Icons Week

While Lawrence and Jowita’s performance proved a hit, the same couldn’t be said for everyone’s reaction to this week’s Icons Week theme.

Some viewers branded the concept “cheesy” and “cringe”, as the celebrities and judges dressed up as famous musical icons.

John Nellis channelled Bon Jovi, Sarah Storey wowed as Shania Twain, and Cach Mercher looked dapper as Frank Sinatra.

The judging panel also got involved, with Shirley Ballas taking on Lady Gaga, Motsi Mabuse dressing as Beyonce, and Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood teaming up as the Gallagher brothers.

However, the fancy dress theme failed to win over everyone watching at home.

“Why do the judges have to dress up? It’s not Halloween. Can’t take them seriously like that – sorry, don’t like it,” one disgruntled fan wrote.

“This is sooooooo cheesy & CRINGE! They’re even referring to them as their “Icons”!! More like Stars in Their Eyes than ever!! We simply do not need this theme week. Hate it,” another viewer complained.

Still, it wasn’t all criticism, with some fans embracing the outfits and looking forward to the evening’s entertainment.

“If these outfits are anything to go by, this should be a really fun night! Motsi wins hands down!” one viewer declared.

Despite the mixed reaction to Icons Week, Lawrence and Jowita certainly gave viewers plenty to talk about, with their daring salsa lifts and Jowita’s performance emerging as a major talking point from tonight’s show.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing urged to give Will Best ‘a week off’ after welcoming his first child

The Strictly results show airs tomorrow night (Sunday, October 18) from 7.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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