Strictly Come Dancing urged to give Will Best ‘a week off’ after welcoming his first child

Strictly Come Dancing fans are urging bosses to give Will Best a week’s paternity leave after his son’s arrival.

MailOnline reports the presenter has returned to rehearsals just days after he and fiancée Tobi Rose welcomed their first child.

Their son was born on Sunday, leaving Will juggling new fatherhood with preparations for Saturday’s live show.

Several viewers want him to receive a bye into the following week, allowing him time at home with his family.

“Give him a break to get to know his little one and be there for Mama,” one commenter wrote.

Others suggested he should be given a week’s grace after Saturday’s programme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Best (@iamwillbest)

Will Best faces jive rehearsals after baby’s arrival

“I’m ten months postpartum and this whole thing is giving me the ick. Give him the week off and a bye to next week. It’s not that deep,” another said.

“Please give Will and his wife and baby some paternity leave!!!!’ ‘Good grief give the guy a week off and a bye to next week,” a thrid wrote.

“He should definitely be given a weeks grace after Saturdays show to be at home,” another added. “Surely they can give him a week off to be with his child. Ridiculous,” a fifth said.

The 41-year-old is preparing a jive with his professional partner for Icons Week.

Speaking during rehearsals on Wednesday, Will shared an update about his first days as a dad.

Will and Dianne are learning the jive (Credit: BBC)

Will on learning the jive and juggling fatherhood

“Sunday morning he arrived and he’s amazing. Tobs is doing well, it’s the most surreal, wonderful thing. I haven’t slept for a couple of days”.

Will also told his partner that they were both tired and were just managing to function.

His professional partner described how they were adapting their preparations:

“We’re trying to just crack on and do it. We’re trying to condense everything down but still put on a show.”

Will’s diary also includes Big Brother’s live Friday eviction show, which he presents alongside AJ Odudu.

That places his presenting duties immediately before his next appearance on the Strictly dance floor.

Elsewhere in the competition, Delta Goodrem and professional partner Kai Widdrington have received a bye into next week.

Delta injured her rib during rehearsals. She is due to meet BBC producers on Monday to discuss whether she can return to the competition.

Will is dancing this week (Credit: BBC)

Will Best and Tobi Rose’s family milestone

Will and Tobi revealed the pregnancy last month through a collection of Instagram pictures.

One showed Will resting a hand on stylist Tobi’s bump, while another featured a pair of baby shoes.

A further photograph captured Tobi helping Will with his suit as he placed a hand on her bump.

The couple got engaged in July 2024, after more than a decade together.

Will proposed during a holiday in Tuscany, Italy.

Read more: Strictly star Chris Appleton reveals incredible body transformation after losing ’30 pounds’

Strictly continues tonight (Saturday, October 17) from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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