Strictly 2026 fans call for ‘cheesy’ Icons Week to be scrapped as the celebrities and judges dress up: ‘Hate it’

Strictly 2026 fans were less than impressed with the dressing up on tonight’s show (Saturday, October 17), with some branding the costumes “CRINGE” and calling for Icons Week to be scrapped.

The BBC ballroom went all out for this week’s theme, with celebrities and judges alike transforming themselves into some of the biggest names in music. But while some viewers loved the effort, others were far from convinced.

The judges dressed up (Credit: BBC)

Celebrities dress up for Strictly 2026 Icons Week

Tonight’s show saw the celebrities channel some of the biggest icons in music history, with a host of familiar faces inspiring their looks.

Dani Dyer took on Mariah Carey, Jamie Winstone transformed into David Bowie, and John Nellis went for Bon Jovi. Will Best channelled Elton John, while Sarah Storey wowed as Shania Twain.

Graeme Hall also caught viewers’ attention with his take on Bjorn from ABBA.

And the celebrities weren’t the only ones getting into the spirit of the evening. The judges joined in with their own eye-catching transformations, too.

Motsi Mabuse channelled Beyoncé, while Shirley Ballas went for a Lady Gaga-inspired look based on her appearance in the Telephone music video.

Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke also got in on the action, leaving fans in stitches as they arrived dressed as Noel and Liam Gallagher.

John was dressed up as Bon Jovi (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2026 fans criticise Icons Week

Despite the effort that went into the costumes, not everyone watching at home was impressed. Viewers took to X to share their frustrations, with some questioning whether the themed week should return.

“Icons Week is literally just cursed wigs week,” one fan said.

“This is sooooooo cheesy & CRINGE! They’re even referring to them as their “Icons”!! More like Stars in Their Eyes than ever!! We simply do not need this theme week. Hate it,” another complained.

“I am really struggling with #Strictly this year. Too many contestants I don’t know, too many gimmicks and themes,” a third wrote.

“Have I mentioned that I hate Icons Week?” another asked.

A fifth viewer also took aim at the judges’ outfits, writing: “Why do the judges have to dress up? It’s not Halloween. Can’t take them seriously like that – sorry, don’t like it.”

Some fans were loving the outfits (Credit: BBC)

Fans in stitches over the Icons Week costumes

However, it wasn’t all criticism, with plenty of viewers embracing the theme and praising the effort behind the night’s transformations.

“THE BEYONCE AND GAGA REUNION I NEVER KNEW I NEEDED LMAO0OO,” one fan said.

“If these outfits are anything to go by, this should be a really fun night! Motsi wins hands down!” another wrote.

“I love how the celebrities were introduced as the icon they’re dressed as,” a third commented.

“The costume department are actually incredible,” another remarked.

So, while Icons Week has certainly divided Strictly 2026 viewers, the costumes have given fans plenty to talk about, with some loving the spectacle and others ready to see the back of the theme.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing urged to give Will Best ‘a week off’ after welcoming his first child

The Strictly results show airs tomorrow night (Sunday, October 18) from 7.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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