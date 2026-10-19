Cindy Crawford has shared her first public tribute following the death of her son, Presley Gerber, aged 27.

The supermodel posted on Instagram on Sunday night, expressing her grief and thanking those who had supported her family.

“We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford)

Cindy Crawford thanks supporters in family tribute

Cindy shared her message alongside a black-and-white image of Presley with angel wings.

She praised his kindness and willingness to be vulnerable, expressing pride in how he approached the world.

“We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother. We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever,” she wrote.

“We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia.”

Presley was Cindy’s only son with her husband, businessman Rande Gerber. The couple married in 1998 and welcomed Presley in California the following year.

Kaia paid tribute to her older brother (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Kaia Gerber remembers brother Presley

Kaia Gerber, 25, posted her own tribute on Sunday, alongside a childhood video of the siblings dancing together.

She remembered the reassurance her older brother gave her and the way he helped her overcome childhood fears.

One memory involved getting her ears pierced. Kaia recalled feeling too frightened, prompting Presley to volunteer to have his ear pierced before her.

“You always went first,” Kaia wrote.

“But when I held the earring they took from your body, all I could think was: that belongs to you. And I really f—king wish you hadn’t gone first this time.”

Her tribute also described him as a teacher and protector, reflecting the closeness of their relationship.

Kaia previously discussed her brother’s addiction in September’s Vogue. She described feeling reluctant to seek help herself because of the pressures facing their family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber)

Police investigate Presley Gerber’s death

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he died on September 20 of a suspected drug overdose.

He was found unresponsive at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California, after arriving the previous evening. Santa Monica police are investigating his death.

Presley made his runway debut for Moschino at 16. He later worked with Dolce & Gabbana and Calvin Klein.

He had previously spoken publicly about depression and addiction. He discussed those experiences during a 2023 appearance on the Studio 22 podcast.

Presley also spoke about using his platform to raise awareness of mental health, drawing on its importance in his life.

Read more: Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber support each other in first public outing since son Presley’s death

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