Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber support each other in first public outing since son Presley’s death

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have stepped out hand-in-hand following their son Presley’s death. The Sun reports the Malibu walk was their first public outing together since the loss last month.

Their son Presley Gerber died aged 27. The Sun reports he was found dead at a rehabilitation centre, with an overdose suspected. The official cause of death remains unconfirmed.

TMZ first broke the news of Presley’s death and carried a statement from his family:

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

Rande and Cindy were seen together for the first time following their son’s death (Credit: David Becker/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

A source also told Page Six at the time that Cindy was devastated by her son’s death. Tributes later filled Presley’s Instagram account, where he had openly discussed his mental health.

During the outing, the couple walked near Zuma Beach. Both wore baseball caps and outfits combining black and white.

They were also pictured looking towards the ground during parts of their walk.

Kaia Gerber spoke about Presley’s addiction

Presley’s younger sister, model and actor Kaia Gerber, discussed his decade-long struggle with substance abuse in Vogue last month.

She described the impact on their family:

“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone.”

Presley died recently (Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Kaia, 25, also spoke about the importance of not hiding those struggles.

“And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them.”

Presley Gerber shared updates about his mental health

Presley had been posting regular mental health videos since July 2025, People reported. The posts explored his efforts to bring healthier habits into everyday life.

In a March Instagram update, he wrote about facing his struggles and finding his way forward.

He had also spoken publicly about addiction in 2024, describing a fentanyl overdose that nearly killed him. He later entered rehabilitation for treatment.

Alongside those personal updates, Presley had built a modelling career. He began working in fashion in 2015, aged 15, following in his mother’s footsteps.

His first catwalk appearance was for Moschino. He went on to model for Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta.

Read more: Cindy Crawford seen for the first time following tragic death of son Presley aged 27

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