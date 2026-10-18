Eamonn Holmes’ girlfriend Katie Alexander shares loved up message from star as he recovers in hospital following stroke

Eamonn Holmes’ girlfriend Katie Alexander says he phoned to tell her he loves her while he remains in hospital.

Katie, 45, shared her affectionate update in a video during a sunshine break last week. Her post comes after reports she had moved out of Eamonn’s Surrey flat earlier this month.

Katie captioned the video: “When your man phones you to tell you he loves you.”

She paired the message with a heart emoji and hashtags celebrating their relationship. One referred to Eamonn, while the others focused on the two of them and love winning.

Katie shared a message from Eamonn (Credit: Timmie/Shutterstock)

Katie Alexander shares message as Eamonn Holmes remains in hospital following stroke

Eamonn, 66, suffered a stroke in April. He remains in hospital recovering.

His future in TV has been subject to speculation following his stroke. However, the star remains determined to return to host GB News.

“Eamonn is under no illusion that it’s a long road to recovery, but he won’t give up hope,” a source told The Sun recently.

“There will always be a home for Eamonn at the channel.”

GB News reinforced the claims, saying: “Eamonn is on leave, and we are looking forward to welcoming him back.”

In June, Eamonn issued an update, saying: “I can’t wait to be out of this gown and back in a suit and tie. Watch this space. I’ll be back after this break.”

Eamonn’s flat up for sale

The flat where Eamonn and Katie had been living has now gone on the rental market.

The Surrey property is valued at £1.3million.

The couple began dating in 2024, before Katie started staying at Eamonn’s home.

Eamonn was previously married to television presenter Ruth Langsford. They were also colleagues, co-hosting ITV1’s This Morning together.

Eamonn is recovering after a stroke (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Katie Alexander shares reflective message during sunshine break

In the video, Katie walked along a marina in a vest top, sunglasses and headphones. She filmed herself using a selfie stick during the stroll.

Katie appeared relaxed as she made her way along the waterfront. She also shared other selfie pictures from her sunshine break, alongside a separate message about self-acceptance.

She wrote: “There is a quiet kind of strength in becoming comfortable with who you are.”

Her reflection also touched on no longer needing to prove herself or explain herself to others. She described moving away from seeking validation, placing the emphasis instead on peace and protecting her energy.

Katie ended that message by writing about finding beauty in the life she was creating.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes’ girlfriend poses in bikini amid cryptic message about ‘knowing her worth’ after ‘moving out of his home’

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