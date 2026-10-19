Maura Higgins wows in full latex look for 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show event

Maura Higgins chose a white latex look for Sunday’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show in California.

The 35-year-old TV presenter’s outfit paired a fitted white corset with matching leggings and stilettos.

Maura attended the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this weekend (Credit: Shutterstock)

Maura Higgins opts for an all-white look

Maura wore her brunette hair in a voluminous blow-dry as she posed for photographs. She also blew kisses towards the cameras.

She was there as a guest, rather than as part of the runway line-up. The TV presenter is currently appearing on Dancing With The Stars.

Meanwhile, Gigi and Bella Hadid were among the models taking part in the fashion showcase.

Maura is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars (Credit: Shutterstock)

Kylie Jenner’s Fantasy Bra appearance draws criticism

The Fantasy Bra returned to the brand’s runway for the first time since 2018.

Kylie Jenner became the first non-Angel to model it, pairing the piece with white wings and a sheer miniskirt. The design featured a $22million yellow diamond centrepiece alongside 4,410 other natural diamonds.

Her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet and mother Kris Jenner watched from the front row.

Kylie later shared a close-up on Instagram Stories, describing the experience as her “best day ever”.

Victoria’s Secret chief creative officer Adam Selman explained the decision to Vogue after the show.

“Kylie really extends beyond fashion, beyond culture, beyond TV, beyond one singular thing,” he told the publication.

He said the pairing brought together the Fantasy Bra and an unexpected star with a substantial following.

Designer Jacob Arabo also told Vogue the bra contained gold and diamonds, rather than fabric. He said achieving the fit while allowing natural movement had been difficult.

Kylie Jenner walked in the show (Credit: Shutterstock)

Victoria’s Secret returns to Los Angeles

The show marked its first return to Los Angeles in 19 years, taking place in Culver City.

Alongside the Hadid sisters, the runway line-up included Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra Ambrosio and Ashley Graham.

Megan Thee Stallion, Katseye, Megan Moroney and Tate McRae provided the musical performances.

The event also introduced new Angel Solange Omon, discovered through the brand’s YouTube series Angels Among Us.

Read more: Maura Higgins teases new romance as she shares gushing update following Pete Wicks split

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