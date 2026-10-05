Maura Higgins has teased the possibility of a new romance with a playful shadow picture featuring an unidentified man.

The Love Island star posted the image to Instagram Stories on Saturday while working in the United States. The post adds a cheeky new chapter to Maura’s public love life.

The picture showed two shadows standing side by side on a pavement. Across the image, Maura wrote: “Tink I’ve got the fanny flutters.”

However, she did not identify the other person or confirm that she is dating anyone.

Maura shared a cryptic Instagram Story over the weekend (Credit: Instagram)

Maura Higgins revives her Love Island catchphrase

The wording will be instantly familiar to viewers of her 2019 Love Island series. Maura helped popularise the expression during her original time in the villa.

She used it while describing her attraction to fellow contestant Tommy Fury. By bringing it back now, she appeared to suggest that someone had caught her eye.

Still, the photograph revealed no face, name or other identifying details. That leaves the identity of her companion, and the meaning of the post, unconfirmed.

The update comes while Maura is working on a US television competition. The 35-year-old is competing in season 35 of Dancing with the Stars alongside partner Mark Ballas.

Mark is the son of Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

Maura Higgins has spoken about trust issues

Earlier this year, Maura said she had been celibate for a year after difficult past relationships.

She told Elite Daily: “I’ve already got severe trust issues.”

Maura also claimed most of her former partners had cheated on her. She said those experiences were the reason for her year of celibacy.

In a separate Glamour interview, she described becoming an investigator while dating. She admitted checking a man’s phone one week into dating, while acknowledging that behaviour was not acceptable.

Those interviews presented a guarded picture of her approach to relationships.

Maura’s dating history has often unfolded publicly since her Love Island breakthrough in 2019. She coupled with Curtis Pritchard, then later dated fellow series star Chris Taylor.

She subsequently had relationships with Giovanni Pernice and stunt performer Bobby Holland Hanton. Pete Wicks was among her more recent public romantic links.

Maura was last romantically linked to Pete (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rob Rausch rumours followed The Traitors US

More recently, romance speculation surrounded Maura and Rob Rausch after they appeared together on The Traitors US.

Fans noticed apparent chemistry between the pair and said they hoped a relationship might develop. During Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Maura about internet calls for them to get together.

She answered: “I mean, you’ll have to watch the show to see if that happened.”

Read more: Maura Higgins wows Instagram followers in see-through crochet dress

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