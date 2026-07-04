Maura Higgins is no stranger to a spicy Instagram photo, and her latest photo dump didn’t go unnoticed.

In one particular snap, Maura wore a completely sheer crochet dress that showed her underwear.

Maura Higgins’ TV career since Love Island Maura Higgins rose to prominence as a contestant on Love Island in 2019. She entered the ITV2 dating series during its fifth season.

After the show, she moved into television presenting and reality TV appearances.

Her post-Love Island work has included red carpet hosting, brand campaigns and guest appearances on entertainment programmes.

She has remained a regular figure in celebrity and fashion coverage since leaving the villa.

She first found fame on Love Island in 2019. Since then, she has built a huge following through TV work, red carpet appearances and bold fashion choices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)

Maura Higgins turns up the heat on Instagram

In the 13th photo of the post, Maura peered over her shoulder, where she stood in the middle of a road at night.

The camera flash lit her up against the dark sky and gave the image a dramatic feel.

She wore a fitted, backless crochet dress, and the garment was entirely see-through.

Her knickers were visible beneath it, and the look also appeared to be styled without a bra.

Fans quickly filled the comments with praise. One admirer wrote: “Impossibly beautiful,” while another said: “She is so Audrey Hepburn, stunning girl.”

A third follower added: “Extremely breathtaking.” Another singled out the standout image and wrote: “Gorgeous. Love pic 13.”

Maura often grabs attention with daring outfits and this latest post added to that reputation.

Maura recently attended Cannes (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Maura’s glam Cannes look

The wider post featured some of her favourite recent snaps. Still, the 13th image became the clear talking point.

That reaction fits Maura’s social media style. She often shares polished looks that spark quick fan responses.

The fresh attention comes after her recent appearance on Celeb Traitors in America. She has also continued to raise her profile in the US and has become a regular face at high-profile events.

Just last week, Maura attended a Spotify event in Cannes. She wore a strappy Michael Kors dress with bra cup detail and a pleated skirt.

Maura Higgins’ recent public appearances and fashion profile Maura Higgins has continued to attract attention through high-profile appearances and fashion-led events. She has attended major entertainment and brand events in the UK and abroad.

Her public image has increasingly focused on red carpet style and statement outfits.

Coverage of her appearances often highlights bold dresses, fitted silhouettes and high-fashion styling.

Her social media posts frequently feature professionally styled looks alongside event photography.

She finished the outfit with a black belt around her waist. She also added black pointed shoes.

That look again highlighted the polished image she has built since leaving the ITV2 dating show. It also showed how closely fans watch her style choices.

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