Furious Jessie J halts show to kick fans out after fight breaks out

Jessie J called for disruptive crowd members to leave her Newbury Racecourse gig after a fight broke out during the show.

The singer, 38, performed at the venue’s Party in the Paddock event on Saturday. However, trouble among people in the crowd interrupted her set.

In footage obtained by The Sun, Jessie addressed the incident directly from the stage. She reminded those present that fans had spent both time and money on the event.

“So many people have spent money on this show, to see me,” she said.

Jessie stopped her concert (Credit: LounisPhotography/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Jessie J demands action after fight at Newbury gig

Jessie then called for the people involved in the disturbance to leave, making it clear that she wanted the gig to carry on without them.

She declared: “Take them out, I don’t need them here.”

The singer returned to the impact on the rest of the audience as she continued speaking. She added: “People have been waiting hours to see us.”

Jessie then offered to cover the transport costs for those removed from the event. She said: “Just take them out. Get them an Uber, I’ll pay for it.”

Her response drew cheers from the audience. The singer kept her comments brief and focused on the other concertgoers, who had waited to see her perform.

Jessie’s words also left no doubt about her position. She wanted those causing the disruption taken away from the crowd so everyone else could enjoy the show.

Fans praised Jessie’s behaviour (Credit: LounisPhotography/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Fans react to Jessie J’s handling of crowd trouble

People responding online praised the way Jessie dealt with the interruption. One person wrote: “Nicely done, clear and firm also.”

Another commenter compared the disturbance with trouble they had witnessed at a different concert. They wrote: “Love her, we had similar at Take That with troublemakers x.”

A third person condemned what had happened, commenting: “This is disgusting behaviour.”

The exchange put Jessie in the difficult position of having to address a crowd incident while standing on stage. She chose to confront it immediately and repeatedly highlighted the experience of the wider audience.

The audience cheered Jessie’s response. Her message remained firm: the people involved in the fight should leave, and the performance should continue for those who had come to see her.

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