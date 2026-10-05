Amy Childs married Billy Delbosq in Spain after her mother’s heart attack delayed their original wedding plans.

Amy and Billy revealed the details and shared the photos with OK!, following a three-day celebration attended by 160 guests.

The wedding marked an emotional turning point after Julie suffered what Amy described as a serious heart attack. Amy, 36, had feared her mum might not be able to attend the rescheduled occasion.

She said: “But thankfully she was there and we had the most amazing time.”

The long build-up also brought scrutiny around Amy’s wedding weight loss, which she addressed after the celebrations. Amy said a nutritionist was helping her regain weight after a stressful period.

Amy has four children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Amy Childs’ Spanish wedding featured four dresses

At San Roque Golf Club near Marbella, Amy walked down an aisle decorated with white and blush roses.

She wore a lace gown with a long veil for the ceremony, one of four wedding dresses. All four designs came from Ava Rose Hamilton.

Amy said she changed her mind about the ceremony gown shortly before the wedding. Billy, 43, waited wearing a white dinner jacket and black bow tie.

Jordan Brook sang Always And Forever while Amy entered arm-in-arm with her father. Her daughters joined the bridal party, while one of her sons served as a page boy.

Amy’s eldest daughter and cousin Harry Derbidge both read poems during the service. Amy said her daughter’s words about Billy left the room in tears.

Amy told Billy on the wedding morning that they would write personal vows. Reflecting afterwards, she said: “It’s everything I’ve always wanted – it’s been magical.”

Amy Childs married Billy Delbosq in a Spanish wedding (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Amy Childs and Billy Delbosq surprise guests with dance

Guests moved into a champagne reception before dinner and a series of emotional speeches.

Billy’s 53-minute address was followed by words from both fathers and his four best men. His brother Chaye also spoke.

Billy felt especially proud because Chaye had experienced a stroke aged 24.

The couple then cut a five-tier cake and performed a choreographed first dance for their guests. They chose Always by Atlantic Starr, the wedding song previously used by Amy’s parents.

The music later switched to Dizzee Rascal’s Holiday as the evening party gathered pace. Entertainment also came from DJ Tony Nicholls, singer Moni Tivony and Jordan Brook.

Pizza arrived later in the evening, while celebrations continued until 3.45am.

The weekend was filmed for Amy and Billy’s ITVBe reality show, adding pressure to the extensive planning. Amy said the couple felt relieved the organising was finished, but treasured the memories.

Although Spain hosted their large celebration, Amy and Billy had legally married in London during April. That smaller ceremony took place at Old Marylebone Town Hall.

They now plan a delayed honeymoon to Dubai next year, after settling into newlywed life. Billy said: “We’ve both met our person.”

Amy also admitted she still thinks of herself as Amy Childs, despite now being Amy Delbosq.

Read more: Amy Childs announces heartbreaking family baby death at just 11 months following brain tumour

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