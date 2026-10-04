Strictly fans accuse bosses of making Emma Willis a ‘sidekick’ to Josh Widdicombe as they hit out at his role

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have questioned Emma Willis’ role on the show after Josh Widdicombe appeared to take on more of the presenting duties on the dance floor.

Some fans felt their earlier calls for Josh and Johannes Radebe to swap positions had gone unanswered. During Movie Week, Josh and Emma remained together downstairs, while Johannes continued interviewing celebrities upstairs after their dances.

The concern comes after divided reactions to the new Strictly hosting trio following their launch-show debut. Some viewers had wanted comedian Josh upstairs, with former professional Johannes joining Emma beside the dance floor.

Instead, fans felt Josh’s role had become more prominent, particularly during exchanges with the judging panel. The trio replaced Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, making the division of presenting duties one of the biggest changes to the show.

Johannes, who was previously a professional dancer, was given the role of speaking to contestants upstairs following their routines.

Emma’s role came under question (Credit: BBC)

Strictly host Emma Willis’ role sparks concern during Movie Week

During Movie Week, Josh was frequently involved in conversations with the judging panel, often adding jokes following their comments.

Emma was instead more commonly seen introducing links between the performances, although she did take part in some of the conversations with the judges.

That division has not gone unnoticed, with viewers questioning whether Emma is getting enough opportunity to take the lead while working alongside Josh.

One viewer took aim at the arrangement, writing: “So this week, Josh Widdicombe is doing all the talking and Emma is left standing there like a tool.”

Another said: “Josh really needs to not be downstairs with Emma. I feel like she’s stood there most the time whilst Josh tries to get a joke in after every section.”

A third viewer wrote: “I actually don’t think Josh is bad but I kinda don’t love the way he leads the conversation and Emma is like the sidekick.”

Emma and Josh’s roles were talked about by viewers (Credit: BBC)

Viewers renew calls for Josh Widdicombe role change

The debate is not entirely new, as viewers had already suggested a presenting switch following the first live show.

Their latest concerns have now prompted those calls to return, with Josh still working downstairs alongside Emma and Johannes continuing to interview the celebrities upstairs.

There have also been questions from some fans about whether three presenters can be given enough to do without their responsibilities overlapping.

Emma previously shared a message after the hosting backlash, posting a collection of behind-the-scenes pictures.

Her caption read: “You will get judged either way, so may as well pick the fun option.”

Josh has also appeared to receive support from professional dancer Lauren Oakley, after he reshared her statement backing the new presenters. Lauren defended the hosts and highlighted Strictly’s supportive, family atmosphere for celebrities taking on challenges outside their comfort zones.

Read more: Strictly fans hit out at ‘inconsistent’ judges as they slam them for not dressing up: ‘Absolutely baffling’

Strictly continues tonight (Sunday, October 4) from 7.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

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