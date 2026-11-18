Dancing With The Stars has eliminated Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson despite their perfect semi-final score.

Hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro announced the result during ABC’s semi-final on Tuesday (November 17).

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold advanced despite finishing bottom of the leaderboard, with 48 out of 60. They received 24 apiece for their jive and quickstep, leaving them 12 points behind the joint leaders.

It follows Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy’s quarter-final exit, making this the second consecutive elimination of a high-scoring pairing.

Who are the Dancing With The Stars season 35 finalists?

The five couples competing for the season 35 Mirrorball Trophy are:

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Maura and Mark were just one point short of perfection, finishing with 59 out of 60. Her samba earned 30, followed by 29 for a Viennese waltz.

Amber and Pasha matched Harry and Jenna’s perfect total, scoring 30 for both their salsa and Viennese waltz.

Ezra and Daniella finished on 57, while Tatyana and Jan secured 55.

The results leave Amber and Pasha heading into the finale with the highest semi-final judges’ score among the remaining couples.

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson were kicked off DWTS, despite their perfect score (Credit: DWTS/YouTube)

Harry Shum Jr’s perfect scores weren’t enough

Each of the six semi-finalists performed one Latin routine and one ballroom dance.

Glee star Harry and Jenna earned 30 for their paso doble, then repeated that score with their quickstep. Their second routine used the Glee version of Valerie, giving Harry a nod to his time on the programme.

After the result, Harry thanked Jenna as they shared their farewell on the show.

“This has been one of the most beautiful experiences,” he said.

Julianne suggested viewers sometimes assume frontrunners don’t need their votes.

When is the Dancing With The Stars finale?

The season 35 finale airs live coast-to-coast on Tuesday (November 24), at 8pm ET and 5pm PT.

Viewers can watch on ABC and Disney+, with streaming available the following day on Hulu.

The episode will also bring back the season’s contestants for one final turn in the ballroom.

Read more: DWTS’ Harry Shum Jr reveals the poignant ‘breakthrough’ he had with his mother after performance on show

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