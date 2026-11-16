Dolly Parton receives major career honour months after heartbreaking death

Dolly Parton has received three posthumous Grammy nominations, including two competing entries in the same country music category.

Her representative announced that the singer, 80, had died on August 25 following a brief period with cancer.

Following her death, Harvey Mason Jr. shared a tribute with The Hollywood Reporter. He is chief executive of the Grammys and MusiCares.

“It’s nearly impossible to fully capture the depth of what Dolly Parton means to the world,” he wrote.

Harvey argued that “reducing her legacy to accolades doesn’t do justice to what she truly represented”.

In the same tribute, Harvey praised her “love, kindness and generosity on a scale that transcended music”.

Dolly received three Grammy nominations today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Which Dolly Parton recordings received Grammy nominations?

The Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards on Monday (November 16).

For Dolly, the shortlist includes two chances to win Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Her guest appearance on Butterfly, a song by Zac Brown, earned the first of her two musical nominations.

The second nomination in that category is for her recording of Light of a Clear Blue Morning.

On that song, Dolly shares the performance with Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire.

Her third nomination shifts away from music to the Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording category.

It recognises her memoir recording, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage. The book came out in 2025.

Dolly has won 10 Grammys (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dolly’s Grammy record and tributes

Those latest additions bring Dolly’s overall Grammy nomination count to 58 across the course of her career.

She had previously won 10 Grammy Awards, a tally Harvey highlighted in his statement honouring the singer.

The Recording Academy also recognised Dolly with its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011, separate from her competitive wins.

Harvey also noted another honour in his tribute: Dolly’s recognition as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year.

The Grammy Hall of Fame has inducted her songs Jolene and I Will Always Love You.

Taylor Swift, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jane Fonda, Celine Dion and Miley were among the stars paying tribute after her death.

The 2025 Emmys also featured a tribute to Dolly, with Reba and Sally Field leading that celebration.

Read more: Dolly Parton’s nephew who announced late singer’s death has been fired amid estate war

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