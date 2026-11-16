Gypsy Rose Blanchard breaks down in tears in first TV interview following ex-fiance Ken Urker’s death

Gypsy Rose Blanchard broke down while discussing Ken Urker in her first interview since his death.

The 35-year-old spoke to 60 Minutes Australia reporter Amelia Adams about the future she had imagined with him.

Ken was found dead at his home in Raceland, Louisiana, on October 1, his 34th birthday. They share a daughter, who was born on December 28, 2024.

Gypsy said she was struggling to understand how her life had changed.

“It’s been really difficult because I just, I can’t make sense of anything anymore,” she said. “So much has changed now. I feel like I’m in the dark. We had a plan for everything.”

She became tearful as she spoke about facing that future without him.

“And now that’s changed, and I feel lost,” she added.

Gypsy sat down for an interview (Credit: 60 Minutes Australia / YouTube)

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recalls hearing about Ken Urker’s death

Gypsy recalled refusing to believe the news that Ken had died. She described repeatedly rejecting what she was being told before collapsing to the floor.

Remembering that moment, she recalled saying: “This isn’t true. You’re lying, you’re making this up.”

She said she then screamed as she tried to take in the news.

“That’s the father of my child,” she said. “I’ve known Ken for almost nine years. No other man, no other person, had my heart like he did.”

Gypsy attended Ken’s private viewing in Louisiana and, according to TMZ, his celebration of life in Austin, Texas.

Ken died in October (Credit: 60 Minutes Australia / YouTube)

Amelia also asked Gypsy directly whether she had anything to do with Ken’s death.

“Absolutely not. No,” she replied.

She described suggestions of involvement as “disgusting to hear, because that was the love of my life.”

After Ken’s death, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said it had found no evidence of foul play. An official cause of death has not been announced.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s tribute to Ken Urker

Gypsy paid tribute to Ken in an Instagram post on October 2, a day after his death.

She described him as “an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved”.

She also called him her soulmate. Their connection, she wrote, was one “that time, distance, and even death can never erase”.

Read more: Gypsy Rose Blanchard involved in car crash weeks after death of ex Ken Urker

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