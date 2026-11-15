I’m A Celebrity star Wayne Rooney reveals how he lost three stone before heading Down Under

I’m A Celebrity star Wayne Rooney has revealed he has lost three stone after giving up alcohol six months ago.

The 41-year-old told The Mail on Sunday his marriage to Coleen Rooney is also happier.

His comments come as he prepares to take part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Wayne previously discussed his weight loss on This Morning, saying he had cut out alcohol.

During that appearance, he also credited improved eating habits and training, while denying he had used weight-loss injections.

Wayne has lost three stone (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Wayne Rooney explains changes after giving up alcohol

In the latest interview, Wayne linked not drinking with making better choices about food.

“I have stopped drinking for six months, and Coleen is happy because, from a point of view of our marriage, we are in a much better place and a much happier place, so that obviously makes a difference,” he said.

“She has said I look better, but from a mental point of view I am in a much better place as well. I think I am in a really good place, a really happy place.”

“Not drinking helps in terms of the food you are eating. I am probably eating the healthiest I have ever eaten and getting back into a routine of training, so it all ties in. Just losing weight helps with your skin, and not drinking helps from a health point of view as well,” he added.

In a previous interview, Wayne admitted if it hadn’t been for Coleen’s help with his alcoholism, he’d be dead.

Wayne and Coleen married in Italy in June 2008. They had known each other as children before beginning their relationship as teenagers. Coleen has previously spoken publicly about working at their marriage.

The couple’s series The Real Rooneys launched on Disney+ on September 24, 2026.

Wayne has said his marriage to Coleen is much ‘happier’ (Credit: ANL/Shutterstock)

Wayne Rooney follows Coleen into I’m A Celebrity

Wayne is following in Coleen’s footsteps on I’m A Celebrity, where she finished runner-up in 2024.

The paper said she had encouraged her husband to be himself when he joins the programme.

Wayne, meanwhile, hopes to go one place further than Coleen, despite saying there is no competition between them.

He also acknowledged that being away from his family without contact would be difficult.

Although he has previously lived apart from them for work, he described the absence of contact as strange.

He said he would miss them and was unsure how the separation would affect him emotionally once inside camp.

Coleen is preparing to travel to Australia with their two youngest sons, the report added.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Joanna Page reveals secret heartache that could see her struggle in the jungle

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