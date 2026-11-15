‘Devastated’ Ola Jordan has ‘tearful’ row with ex James amid affair allegations

Ola Jordan reportedly had a tearful phone argument with estranged husband James after he publicly denied having an affair.

The Sun on Sunday claims the former Strictly dancer was left in tears following his appearance on Jeremy Vine’s programme.

The reported argument came after James denied having an affair and said he would explain events on social media.

James and Ola split in the summer (Credit: Cover Images)

Ola Jordan reportedly upset after James’s TV appearance

The paper claims Ola welcomed Polina Mayer into the spare room at their family home in 2025.

Polina and James were working together at the time, with Ola reportedly supportive of their dancing partnership.

A source described Ola’s feelings to the paper:

“Ola feels betrayed and hurt by James’ actions. She can’t believe he is being so blunt and ­disregarding her feelings. She is shocked and devastated. It’s as if their decades of marriage and years as a couple meant nothing.

“She spent Friday in floods of tears after arguing with him on the phone,” they then added.

The paper also claims Ola felt his proposed statement was an attempt to control the narrative.

“She is devastated that he is now dating Polina after she welcomed her into their house and supported them dancing together. Ola feels she couldn’t have done more to be an encouraging spouse, and now he is rubbing her nose in his new romance by parading around with Polina. She has been really struggling,” they then said.

Ola has reportedly been left devastated (Credit: BBC)

Ola Jordan speaks about marriage breakdown

Ola and James announced their separation in August after 22 years of marriage.

Ola has also spoken about the impact of the split in an interview with HELLO!.

She described losing not only her husband, but also her best friend and business partner.

Discussing how the marriage ended, she said: “It’s difficult for me to describe what happened between us because this wasn’t my decision. It came as a shock to me.”

She also said she had tried to save the marriage after James first raised the idea of moving out.

Ola explained that he had mentioned leaving towards the end of 2025, which had broken her heart.

She feared that living apart could mean they would never recover the relationship they once shared.

James has denied having an affair (Credit: MANOPAUSE with Brendan Cole and James Jordan / YouTube)

What James said on Jeremy Vine

James appeared alongside Brendan Cole on Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 programme on Friday (November 13).

The pair were promoting their forthcoming stage tour, Dance Rebels: Strictly Unleashed.

Asked about the affair allegations, James said: “There was no affair.”

He said he had grown closer to someone after leaving the family home in June.

James explained that remaining silent risked making him look guilty, while speaking out could make him appear defensive. He added he would release a statement on social media to clarify everything.

A spokeswoman for James and Polina previously said they had grown closer after separating from their respective partners.

ED! has contacted James and Ola’s representatives for comment.

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