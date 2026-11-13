Kourtney Kardashian said she would love to add to her brood with another baby and thinks every month she is pregnant.

The reality star, 47, has four children. She shares Mason, 16, Penelope, 14, and Reign, 11, with her ex Scott Disick while she has her three-year-old son Rocky with her husband Travis Barker.

During the latest The Kardashians episode, Kourtney said having a fifth child would be a “blessing” when talking with her sisters.

Kourtney Kardashian wants another baby

Candidly in conversation with Kylie Jenner, she shared her most intimate thoughts.

“Do you know every month I think I’m pregnant?” she said. “But, I’m not. But, I consistently get my period again after breastfeeding.”

She further explained: “I’m still breastfeeding. I didn’t get it once for 140 days, I thought I was in full menopause, and now I’ve got it the last three months every 28 days.”

Kourtney added: “So I’m back. I’m back in action. And so every month, I’m like, ‘Am I pregnant?'”

Kourtney confessed to Kylie that she and her husband were not “careful” when questioned. Instead, she said they were just “living their best lives”.

Khloe Kardashian later asked Kourtney whether she would like to be pregnant again.

“I mean, yeah I would be. It’s a blessing,” she told Khloe and Kim.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in 2022 (Credit: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com)

Kourtney Kardashian loves pregnancy

Kourtney has made no secret of her love of being pregnant.

She told VOGUE in October 2023: “I’m one of those people who is obsessed with being pregnant.”

At the time of the interview, she was one month away from giving birth to Rocky in November 2023.

She hit back at the term “geriatric pregnancy” which is used to describe anyone who is older. It is considered an outdated term now.

Read more: Kourtney Kardashian addresses claims her marriage to husband Travis Barker is over

Kourtney explained: “That word is just so wild. But my doctors are so cautious and I’ve had so many more restrictions than my other pregnancies.”

Cameras were rolling while Kourtney went through a long journey with IVF that failed. It was when they took a break from IVF that the couple got pregnant with Rocky.

New The Kardashians episodes are available on Thursdays on Hulu.

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