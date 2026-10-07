Travis Barker has shared new hospital bed photos, with wife Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Alabama Barker beside him during the visit.

The Blink-182 drummer posted the images to Instagram Stories on October 6, without explaining why he needed hospital care.

One photo showed the 50-year-old wearing a blue gown, surgical cap, wristband and blood-pressure cuff. He did not say whether he had undergone a procedure, or how long the hospital visit lasted.

Alabama, 20, sat in a nearby chair as her father took their selfie. He captioned it: “My baby girl came with me.”

A second photograph showed Kourtney, 47, kissing Travis while he remained in bed. Alongside a black heart, he wrote: “And my beautiful wife by my side.”

Kourtney then reshared that photograph on her own Instagram Story, but added no explanation.

Kourtney Kardashian kisses Travis Barker in a hospital bed (Credit: Instagram)

Travis Barker’s hospital stay remains unexplained

The limited update left the timing and nature of Travis’ hospital visit uncertain.

His next Instagram Story moved away from the hospital and showed a light-hearted family scene at home.

It featured the couple’s young son, Rocky, in a dinosaur-themed costume as music from Jurassic Park played. However, the clip did not establish when Travis left hospital.

No later post in the available updates offered a medical explanation. Likewise, Kourtney’s reshare contained no details about treatment or recovery.

Travis was also supported by his daughter (Credit: Instagram)

Kourtney Kardashian previously discussed a hospital ordeal

Hospital settings have featured in one deeply personal chapter the couple discussed publicly before. During Kourtney’s pregnancy with Rocky, she underwent emergency fetal surgery.

Travis recalled being on tour in Europe when Kourtney called with news about the baby’s lungs. He shared the account in the Hulu documentary Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear.

Kourtney said her husband cancelled four shows before joining her in hospital. She recalled that he stayed beside her and made sure everything was all right.

The couple married in 2022 and later welcomed Rocky. Their documentary discussion revealed how they handled that frightening pregnancy emergency together.

Kourtney Kardashian poses on the red carpet with Travis Barker (Credit: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com)

Travis Barker underwent finger surgery in 2023

Travis has also previously shared details about surgery affecting his work as a drummer. In March 2023, he revealed that doctors had repaired a torn ligament in his finger.

Read more: Tearful Kim Kardashian seen in hospital amid diagnosis in new trailer for The Kardashians

He said he could not continue drumming without surgery. Afterwards, Travis told followers the operation was successful and thanked them for their support.

Travis did not connect that injury to his latest hospital visit. No new finger problem was disclosed in his update.

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