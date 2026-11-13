Katy Perry asked how she feels about ex-husband Russell Brand’s rape conviction as she breaks cover in first public appearance

Katy Perry was spotted on a dinner date on Wednesday (November 11), which marked the 42-year-old’s first public outing since ex-husband Russell Brand’s rape conviction.

She was captured holding hands with boyfriend Justin Trudeau as they left a restaurant in Beverly Hills. Page Six published exclusive photographs of the couple leaving E. Baldi.

Katy has been seen for the first time after Brand’s sentencing (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s dinner date

Katy paired a black top with light-wash jeans for the evening out. She added a matching black belt and boots, along with silver earrings.

Katy’s dark brown hair was styled in a bun, and she wore pink lipstick. The singer carried a small black purse as she left the restaurant.

Justin, 54, opted for a navy blue long-sleeved jumper, black jeans and black shoes.

Another photograph showed the former Canadian prime minister opening a black van’s door for Katy as they prepared to leave.

In a video captured by the same outlet, Katy was asked about her “reaction” to Brand being sentenced. She was also asked whether she had a message for the victims. She chose not to answer.

Watch below:

Russell Brand’s conviction and marriage to Katy

Brand was jailed for 10 years and six months at his sentencing on Monday (November 9).

His trial began at Southwark Crown Court on October 12, 2026, with jury selection. He gave evidence on October 28.

On November 5, 2026, jurors convicted Brand of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was cleared of two other rape counts and one count of attempted indecent assault.

The judge refused bail and remanded him in custody ahead of sentencing.

Katy and Brand first met in 2009. They married in 2010 and finalised their divorce in 2012. Their wedding took place in Rajasthan, India, in a Hindu ceremony.

Katy and Brand got divorced in 2012 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Brand had filed for divorce in December 2011. In a 2013 Vogue interview, Katy described tensions around her touring work.

“He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour,” she said.

Katy also told the magazine she had not heard from Brand since his text message saying he was divorcing her.

Katy and Justin’s recent outings

The pair have been dating for more than a year.

They attended the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opening gala together in September 2026.

Katy later celebrated her 42nd birthday on October 25 with a climbing trip alongside Justin.

Read more: Richard Osman hits out at ‘talentless sleaze’ Russell Brand after working as a creative director at company that gave him his big break

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