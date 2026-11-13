Lionel Richie has returned to his Las Vegas residency after taking time off following a heart procedure.

He told the crowd: “I don’t know where I was, but I’m back.”

The 77-year-old performed at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday (November 11), with Extra obtaining footage of his comeback.

His representative discussed his recovery with Entertainment Weekly after his treatment in September.

Lionel Richie reassures Las Vegas audience after heart procedure

On stage, Lionel thanked the audience for caring about him during his time away from performing.

He said: “I’m doing just fine. Thank you all so much for caring about me.”

Extra’s footage of the November 11 show captured another light-hearted moment.

The singer joked about putting on his own tribute first, before somebody else organised a show celebrating him elsewhere.

He told the crowd that the week’s performances would be “a whole week of celebrating Lionel Richie”.

In September, his representative confirmed that he underwent a procedure for atrial fibrillation, a condition that causes an irregular heartbeat.

Following his surgery, his representative told Entertainment Weekly: “The doctor said everything went perfectly. Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon.”

Lionel Richie has returned to the stage following a heart procedure (Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Lionel Richie’s tour dates affected

The tour Lionel was co-headlining with Earth, Wind & Fire was also interrupted due to his health issue.

The affected concert dates were September 26, September 30 and October 2. They were meant to be held at San Francisco’s Chase Center, Chicago’s United Center and at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Organisers have not yet announced replacement dates for those concerts.

Lionel Richie’s next concerts and American Idol return

His King of Hearts residency continues with further concerts at Wynn Las Vegas scheduled for November 13 and 14.

Lionel will perform two more shows on January 8 and 9, 2027.

He will also return to the American Idol judging panel for the show’s upcoming 25th season.

Lionel will reunite with fellow judges Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan, while Ryan Seacrest returns as host.

Read more: Lionel Richie, 77, will ‘take time off’ as he is hospitalised for a third time for ongoing heart issues

The judges announced their return at Luke’s Nashville concert on September 25, with Lionel appearing in a video message.

The new season premieres on ABC on February 8, 2027, with episodes available on Hulu the following day.

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