Axed Strictly pro James Jordan slammed after criticising same-sex routine: ‘Get over yourself!’

James Jordan has repeated his criticism of Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu’s Strictly routine after viewers challenged his comments.

The 48-year-old former Strictly professional posted on X following the BBC results show on Sunday (November 15).

James expressed that he wasn’t a fan of last night’s same-sex Strictly routine (Credit: YouTube)

James Jordan repeats his Strictly criticism

In a follow-up post, James asked whether a similar performance featuring two women would have received the same reaction.

He wrote: “If it had been two women in that same setting, dancing sexually with each other and wearing hardly any clothes, would the public reaction have been the same? Not everything that is provocative is progressive.”

That followed his initial post questioning the emphasis of the dance and its suitability for family viewing.

James had written: “After watching the Strictly results tonight, I couldn’t help thinking the pro performance was less about dance and more about the two men dancing sexually with each other and I’m not sure that’s the brief for a family programme.”

James has previously questioned whether Layton Williams should win Strictly, citing the performer’s professional dance experience.

Vito and Carlos danced in a romantasy-inspired group number (Credit: BBC)

Strictly viewers defend Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu

Viewers didn’t agree with James and were quick to criticise and share their own opinion in response.

“How did you get sexually from that? It was a beautiful dance about connection,” one viewer replied.

“Please just get over yourself………. It was a powerful, emotive dance executed brilliantly. Men were dancing together a very very long time before you were born…” another shared.

“Then don’t watch it,” a third bluntly remarked.

“Families aren’t only heterosexual, James,” a fourth noted.

“It was amazing. I thought them dancing together was brilliant never thought of it as being sexual,” a fifth said.

Vito and Carlos’s fantasy-inspired Strictly dance

The romantasy-inspired group number opened with Vito reading a novel at a bus stop.

He then entered a mythical world, where Carlos played the protagonist of the book he was reading.

The performance was set to Kylie Minogue’s Can’t Get You Out of My Head, with Alan Cumming narrating its opening.

Read more: James Jordan enjoys lavish night out with glamorous Russian dancer after ex-wife Ola addresses cheating claims

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