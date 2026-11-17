Harry Shum Jr. has revealed his mum told him she loved him for the first time after a DWTS performance.

The 44-year-old shared the family moment in an Instagram video, crediting his Mary Poppins-inspired Disney Night routine.

Julia’s words followed a detailed conversation about his dancing, rather than the brief praise he was used to hearing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Shum Jr (@harryshumjr)

Harry Shum Jr. shares his mum’s reaction

His mum is a painter, and she compared watching the dance with the feeling she gets from painting.

She had watched the performance repeatedly, he explained, and began talking him through its technical details.

He recalled being surprised by how much she had to say about something he had done.

Then came her goodnight message, which he recounted in the video: “I know you’re tired. I love you and good night.”

Harry explained that, in some cultures, parents express love through their actions rather than saying it aloud.

He described what hearing those words meant to him: “To say ‘I love you’ just unlocked something in me.”

Reflecting on the “breakthrough”, he added: “Even 44 years later, hearing ‘I love you’ for the first time from your mom, that is growth.”

Harry opened up on Instagram (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Harry Shum Jr. on life beyond the DWTS scores

Harry also discussed how he was approaching the competition while continuing to film Grey’s Anatomy.

He described himself as someone who panics, but said he wanted to approach this experience differently.

He said he had decided to concentrate fully on whichever task was directly in front of him.

He was trying to live with gratitude and joy, rather than let those worries dominate the experience.

He presented the family conversation as part of that personal growth, rather than simply another update on his dancing.

The actor thanked his followers for supporting him over the years, praising their kindness, love and generosity.

Seeing them spread love was what made him happy, he added.

His professional partner, Jenna Johnson, has already won Dancing With The Stars twice.

Harry and Jenna earned a perfect 40 for their Mary Poppins-themed jazz performance on Disney Night.

Read more: ‘Sad’ DWTS’ Jenna Dewan reveals her plans with Val Chmerkovskiy before their shocking elimination

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