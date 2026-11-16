Lindsay Clancy’s retrial over the deaths of her three children is set for March 29, 2027.

Judge William Sullivan fixed the date at a brief court hearing on Monday (November 16).

Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, told the hearing he expected prosecutors to pursue first-degree murder charges again.

Clancy was charged in the first trial with three counts of first-degree murder over the deaths of her three children in January 2023.

She does not deny killing her children but pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder. Her defence team argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time and could not be criminally responsible for her children’s deaths.

Prosecutors claim the killings were intentional.

In September, the trial ended in a mistrial following a jury deadlock.

Lindsay Clancy’s retrial has been scheduled for March next year (Credit: Sky News)

Lindsay Clancy’s earlier court rulings

The new trial date follows several defence requests considered by the judge after the jury’s deadlock.

On November 9, he rejected a defence motion seeking dismissal of the charges on double-jeopardy grounds. The defence had argued that Clancy should not face another prosecution following the mistrial.

The judge’s decision cleared the way for a second trial.

Earlier, on October 1, the judge had rejected a defence request for a finding of not guilty.

He ruled that prosecutors had presented enough evidence for a jury to decide the question of criminal responsibility.

Clancy’s first trial ended in a mistrial (Credit: CBS News)

Lindsay Clancy’s first trial

Clancy’s first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors were unable to agree on a verdict. Jurors reportedly split 11-1, apparently favouring a finding of not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

Prosecutors could instead pursue a lesser charge, although they have not signalled plans to take that route.

Lindsay Clancy’s next court hearing

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague sought a May retrial rather than the March start the judge chose.

Clancy remains in a state-run psychiatric hospital and medical facility in Massachusetts.

Both sides have a December 30 status hearing scheduled as the next court date.

Read more: ‘She had thoughts of harming them’: Lindsay Clancy’s mother details daughter’s warning about meds amid murder trial

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