Stacey Solomon has opened up about feeling on edge while discussing husband Joe Swash’s ADHD on Stacey & Joe.

The BBC documentary shows the couple disagreeing over the pace of their café lunch after a goat yoga date.

Stacey, 37, was still eating when Joe, 44, asked whether she was ready to leave. Their conversation soon turned to her experience of living with Joe’s ADHD.

Stacey is ‘on edge’ sometimes (Credit: YouTube)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash discuss ADHD

For Stacey, the issue wasn’t simply finishing her food. She wanted time to sit and relax afterwards, rather than feeling hurried out of the café.

“This is one of the saddest things about living with someone with ADHD, because I never get to finish a meal. I know you’re so unhappy sitting here right now. I feel under pressure,” she told him.

Joe offered a different account of how he felt, insisting he was content and didn’t want her to feel pressured.

“No, I’m happy to sit here for a little while,” he said.

Joe has also spoken publicly about what understanding his ADHD has meant to him.

During the programme’s first series in 2025, he recalled being labelled naughty as a child. He said he used humour to protect himself and found fishing helped him reset.

He also described finding things harder as he grew older and busier.

Speaking separately to the Press Association, Joe explained that his diagnosis had made him less self-critical.

“It’s helped me understand myself a little bit better,” he said.

Back at the café, Stacey suggested that partners could benefit from support too.

She said: “There should be a support group for people living with people with ADHD. This is just one of the many times I feel on edge as an ADHD wife. I know you’re going to get up.”

Joe again insisted he was happy, before leaving the table shortly afterwards to find the toilet.

Stacey and Joe put split rumours to bed (Credit: YouTube)

Stacey and Joe address split rumours

For months, the beloved couple have been plagued by rumours that their relationship is on the rocks.

But in the trailer for their new Stacey & Joe show, they seemingly referenced the speculation for the first time.

Addressing how they are doing, Stacey tells the camera: “We are happy, we’re good, we are just getting through it.”

Another scene shows Stacey noticing photographers while she is out. She is then seen confronting one of them.

The trailer cuts to another scene in which Joe asks Stacey: “Please tell me you had your wedding ring on.”

Stacey confirms she was wearing it, before the pair share a hug.

Stacey & Joe airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC One and is available on BBC iPlayer.

Read more: Joe Swash ‘feeling the pressure’ as he ‘worries’ house move could ‘break’ marriage to Stacey Solomon

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.