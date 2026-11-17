I’m A Celebrity host Ant McPartlin has revealed a bandage on his arm after he burnt himself while making a brew for his wife, Anne-Marie Corbett.

The 50-year-old shared the story on Instagram Live on Monday, where he was taking viewers’ questions with Declan Donnelly.

The presenters had gone online after the launch episode of I’m A Celebrity 2026 finished on November 16. During the chat, Ant raised his left forearm to the camera, showing a white bandage covering the area.

When a viewer asked about his arm, Ant explained: “I burnt it on the kettle. I was leaning over, making my wife a cup of tea like a gentleman would, like a good husband does. I leant over the kettle to get the teabags and it was right over the steaming part. So I burnt my arm.”

Ant and Dec are back to host I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

AJ leaves I’m A Celebrity after head-to-head trial

The chat followed an I’m A Celebrity opener featuring AJ’s elimination before she reached camp.

Claire Sweeney beat her in a head-to-head trial, earning the right to join the other contestants.

Both had finished bottom in their teams’ separate opening challenges, leaving them fighting for their places.

Before the showdown began, Dec explained that only the winner would be heading into camp.

Ant set out a bidding format built around questions with several correct answers. The celebrities took turns bidding on how many answers they could name.

Whoever bid highest then had 30 seconds to deliver the number they had promised.

Cockroaches rained down while they tackled categories including zodiac signs and Sports Personalities of the Year.

After losing, AJ reflected on an adventure that had ended before she could join the others.

She said: “I really genuinely tried my hardest but I’m really gutted. I feel like I’ve let myself down…”

Claire went on to break the news of AJ’s departure to her fellow campmates.

However, some viewers are speculating that AJ could be brought back to the show at some point.

AJ Odudu was sent home during the launch episode on Monday night (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec reveal new Instagram Live schedule

There was another update from Ant and Dec during their Instagram session: a change to their livestreaming schedule.

They told viewers the live chats would now run only on Fridays and Saturdays.

Read more: Wayne Rooney reveals real reason he turned down I’m A Celebrity as he opens up on weight worries

The rest of their time will go towards recording their podcast, rather than hosting the Instagram broadcasts.

The pair also host Hanging Out with Ant and Dec.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

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