Eamonn Holmes’ girlfriend Katie Alexander ‘moves out’ of their flat amid star’s stroke: ‘An incredibly sad situation’

Eamonn Holmes’ girlfriend Katie Alexander has reportedly moved out of the Surrey flat they shared. The Sun on Sunday claims she removed her belongings on Friday while the presenter continues his recovery in hospital.

However, a source insisted the pair remain together and described the situation as deeply upsetting. Eamonn Holmes and Katie Alexander are said to remain a couple despite the changed living arrangements.

Katie has reportedly moved out (Credit: Timmie/Shutterstock)

Katie Alexander reportedly leaves Surrey home

They said: “Katie is still very much together with Eamonn and in love, but she’s moved out of the flat.”

They added: “It’s an incredibly sad situation — she loved it there and the time they spent together making it home.”

Katie, 45, had reportedly been dividing her time between Surrey and her home in West Yorkshire. The report said Eamonn began renting the three-bedroom property after his marriage to Ruth Langsford broke down.

Reports now leave an important practical question unanswered. No future address has been confirmed for Eamonn after his eventual discharge from hospital.

The report also claimed his family is overseeing his financial affairs while he remains under medical care.

Eamonn is recovering (Credit: Adam Duke/Shutterstock)

Eamonn Holmes remains in hospital after stroke

Eamonn, 66, suffered a stroke in April and has remained in hospital during his recovery. The latest housing claim therefore arrives during an already difficult period for the broadcaster and those close to him.

He previously underwent major spinal surgery in 2022 to treat slipped discs. The presenter has also faced arthritis in his spine and other mobility problems during recent years.

In March, one month before his stroke, Eamonn described Katie as “the perfect tonic” while discussing his health. Before his stroke, he said he remained mentally sharp despite his physical struggles.

He also said his back prevented him from using a treadmill as he once had. He said they enjoyed countryside walks and Chinese food, with shared tastes forming part of their connection.

His hospital stay has also kept him away from his GB News Breakfast role.

Eamonn Holmes and Katie Alexander’s relationship

The couple reportedly began dating months after Eamonn’s split from Ruth in May 2024. Katie was later understood to divide her time between Surrey and her home in West Yorkshire.

The source maintained that moving her belongings did not signal the end of the relationship. They described Katie as Eamonn’s support during his illness and said she wants his recovery to continue.

ED! has contacted Eamonn’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes’ TV future ‘revealed’ six months after stroke: ‘It’s a long road to recovery’

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