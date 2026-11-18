Kit Green has more than enough to deal with in Coronation Street right now. He’s undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer, while also keeping a huge secret from his girlfriend: he’s the father of her daughter’s unborn baby.

So far, only Shona and Jodie know that Kit is the father of Bethany’s baby. But, as soap fans know all too well, secrets rarely stay buried for long.

Shona may be determined to protect Bethany, but recently returned Jodie could prove much harder to keep quiet.

Kit was stunned to discover Bethany is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Bethany tells a half-truth

Until today’s episode, everyone assumed that Bethany’s boyfriend, Ryan, was her baby’s father. However, he soon got fed up with people accusing him of not being supportive and told Bethany she needed to come clean.

Of course, Bethany couldn’t tell the whole truth about her baby daddy. Instead, she told half the truth and admitted someone else was the dad.

Bethany quickly lied that it was a random sailor who she had a one-night stand with. Although Sarah was shocked by the news, she was nowhere near as shocked as she will be when she inevitably finds out who’s really their dad.

However, fans have come up with a shocking theory that would make this already bonkers family situation even more outrageous…

Sarah was shocked when Bethany explained Ryan isn’t her baby’s father (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict what’s next for Kit in Coronation Street

Coronation Street fans are convinced that Sarah could also fall pregnant with Kit’s baby now that the former couple have reunited.

Could Kit soon find himself becoming a dad twice over and a grandad at the same time? Viewers certainly think so…

“Now all we need is Kit to get Sarah pregnant as well. That would make the family even weirder,” joked one fan on Reddit.

Someone else agreed: “I can see this coming from a mile off. It’ll be a pregnancy scare at the very least.”

“To be honest, I am expecting this. And not happy about it!” said another viewer.

Another fan made a very good point that Bethany’s baby might also inherit the BRCA gene from Kit. “Sarah will also get pregnant. Also, is anyone going to mention that the baby might have the BRCA gene?”

Kit wants to confess next week (Credit: ITV)

Kit wants to tell the truth

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Kit collapses after contracting chickenpox. Bethany finds him, and doctors reveal that the next 48 hours are critical.

Thankfully, Kit eventually regains consciousness, but his ordeal appears to have made him rethink everything. Unable to keep up the lies any longer, he decides it’s time to tell Sarah that he’s the father of Bethany’s baby.

Unfortunately, his plans are interrupted when Bernie and Bethany arrive. Bethany later warns Kit that revealing the truth could ruin both their lives if Sarah discovers what has really been going on.

With Kit seemingly ready to confess and fans already predicting another pregnancy twist, there could be plenty more drama ahead for the family. But will Kit finally tell Sarah everything, or will he allow the secret to drag on?

Read more: Fans fear Mary is leaving Coronation Street after a shock twist airs that no one saw coming