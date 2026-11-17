EastEnders spoilers are included in this article about Max. The episode has not yet aired on TV, but is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

There’s big news for Max and Linda in today’s EastEnders, as the pair announce their engagement to friends and family. But while the happy couple are ready to celebrate, their announcement goes down like a lead balloon with some of those closest to them.

The Carters decide to raise a glass to the engagement, while also celebrating Lee’s birthday. However, there’s plenty of drama waiting in the wings, including a sneaky move from Cindy and a heartbreaking triple departure that threatens to put a dampener on the family celebrations…

Linda and Max share their news with the Carters (Credit: BBC)

Max and Linda share their happy news

The Carters are left reeling when Linda announces that she is marrying Max. And while Johnny tries his best to be happy for his mum, Lee and Nancy comment that it has all happened very quickly.

The news soon spreads around the Square, and it isn’t long before Cindy hears Max is planning to marry someone else.

With her annulment still not finalised, Cindy is the target of Walford gossip. She feels sorry for herself that Max has moved on so quickly, but she’s soon given food for thought after a chat with Ravi, who encourages her to hit Max where it hurts.

EastEnders: Cindy gets her revenge on Max

Knowing Max’s finances aren’t quite what they used to be, Cindy knows exactly how to get her revenge.

As the celebrations at Peacock Palace are in full swing, she arrives unannounced. Max is worried that she is there to cause a scene, but instead, Cindy simply presents the annulment paperwork for him to sign right there in front of everyone.

Glad to have avoided more Cindy drama at his and Linda’s party, Max happily signs. However, what he doesn’t realise is that Cindy has stitched him up.

Later, Cindy confesses to Kat that it wasn’t just the annulment paperwork in the envelope. There was a contract agreeing to sign half the car lot over to her for just £1, and Max has signed it without realising.

EastEnders fans think Max would have read the paperwork before signing (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans spot a huge Max error

While Max is currently oblivious to the fact that he has just signed his half of the car lot over to his ex, fans aren’t convinced by the storyline. They pointed out that Max is a savvy businessman, and that it is unlikely he would sign paperwork without reading it first…

“Even Max isn’t stupid enough not to read what he is signing,” pointed out one fan on Reddit.

Someone else agreed: “As if ‘business man’ Max wouldn’t read the contract he is signing. Didn’t even skim it!”

“Absolutely ridiculous that Max didn’t even read the paperwork before signing it, though. As if he’d ever trust Cindy again. That would never happen!” pointed out a third viewer.

Nancy and Jess leave with baby Michael today (Credit: BBC)

Three characters leave Walford

While Max has his own problems to worry about, there’s also an emotional goodbye in store for the Carters.

Following the party and Cindy’s crafty paperwork stunt, Jess announces that she’s heading home and taking baby Michael with her.

Lee is devastated at the prospect of being separated from his son, but promises to get sober so he can join them before long.

However, there’s another departure he wasn’t expecting. Nancy reveals that she’s going with Jess, offering to help look after little Michael until Lee has completed his stint in rehab.

It’s a devastating blow for Lee, who now faces saying goodbye to the three people who mean the most to him.

With Jess, Nancy and baby Michael all leaving Walford, the question is whether their departure will finally give Lee the motivation he needs to get sober.

Or could he find himself falling off the wagon once again?

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns