‘It just doesn’t add up!’ EastEnders fans raging as soap hints Sean is Oscar’s dad in bombshell twist

Sean Slater has certainly shaken things up since returning to Walford, but his latest antics have left EastEnders fans wondering whether there’s more to his connection with Oscar Branning than meets the eye.

Could Sean actually be Oscar’s dad? It’s certainly a theory we didn’t see coming, although there’s one big problem with it.

In today’s EastEnders, Sean came face to face with Oscar for the first time. Their meeting came about after Mo persuaded Josh to help Sean decorate the Vic. Oscar then volunteered to join in, keen to spend a little more time with Josh.

Sean was clearly interested in getting to know Oscar, and once he discovered that he was Tanya’s son, he wasted no time asking his age.

Oscar, meanwhile, had absolutely no idea what Sean was getting at and was far more interested in turning on the charm with Josh.

Later, when Sean met Max in the MinuteMart, he wasted no time in winding his old nemesis up. He teased Max about his love affair with Tanya, even hinting that they were together before Tanya and Max officially broke up.

Sean pointed out that Oscar was tall, handsome and had a full head of hair, just like him. Sean enjoyed winding Max up as he admitted he had always wanted a son, and Max ended up warning Sean away.

By the end of the episode, Oscar admitted to Sean that he was keeping a secret for Max, which meant he couldn’t spend time with Josh.

Sean questioned why Max wouldn’t want Oscar to be happy, and offered some fatherly advice, telling Oscar to do whatever makes him happy, because life is too short not to.

Sean was intrigued to meet Oscar (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Is Sean Slater Oscar Branning’s dad?

After all this time predicting that Sean could be Amy’s dad, could he actually be Oscar’s instead?

Realistically, the dates don’t really work. Oscar was born in December 2007, and Max and Tanya didn’t split up until it was revealed on Christmas Day 2007 that Max had been having an affair with Stacey.

Tanya and Sean then got together in early 2008, and it was in March 2008 that the pair buried Max in the woods.

EastEnders would have to rewrite history somewhat to make Sean being Oscar’s dad work.

The only way Sean could be Oscar’s father is if he had started sleeping with Tanya before she broke up with Max. Although there were sparks between the pair, it was never confirmed that they’d actually made things official.

However, Sean hinted at this having happened in today’s episode. He reminisced about going over to Tanya’s to ‘help her with the things that she needed’ nearly 20 years ago, but Max was quick to belittle Sean’s claims.

Max didn’t like Sean’s games (Credit: BBC)

What happened between Sean and Tanya in EastEnders?

The pair weren’t together long – in fact, it was only a few months.

Tanya turned to Sean for comfort in the wake of Max’s affair with Stacey being revealed over Christmas in 2007. By early 2008, she had moved on with Sean.

However, their romance was short-lived, and Tanya felt guilty after burying Max alive in March 2008. She dug him back up and ended things with Sean. She later admitted that she had used him to get back at Max.

Sean and Tanya had a brief affair (Credit: BBC)

Is Oscar related to Sean? EastEnders fans aren’t convinced

Although soaps have been known to meddle with dates and timelines to make a storyline work, fans aren’t convinced. Many have taken to social media to point out that the dates don’t work…

“I hope Sean isn’t Oscar’s dad,” said one fan on X. “The theory is random. Sean and Tanya were in a short-lived relationship back in 2008, and the dates don’t add up.”

Someone else agreed, pointing out the dates don’t work. “I have to shoot down the theory that Sean is Oscar’s dad. Tanya told Max she was pregnant with Oscar in May 2007. Oscar was subsequently born in December 2007. Sean got with Tanya AFTER the Christmas 2007 reveal of Max’s affair with Stacey.”

“If EastEnders make Sean Oscar’s real dad when the dates don’t match up, Ben Wadey should hand in his resignation,” joked a third viewer.

Another fan worried that EastEnders might fudge the dates to make the plot work. “I thought Sean was winding Max up, but what if it does happen? The soap would need to be taken off air and new scenes filmed!”

A final fan replied: “They wouldn’t, surely?! They cast Pierre Counihan-Moullier because he’s the spitting image of Max. It would be nonsense if they made Oscar Sean’s son.”

So, is Sean simply enjoying getting under Max’s skin? Or is there something more behind his sudden interest in Oscar?

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