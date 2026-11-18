Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has welcomed her third child, a baby boy, with her husband Andre Gray.

The Little Mix star, 35, announced his arrival on Instagram on Wednesday (November 18), sharing photos of her newborn.

In a series of photos, her son can be seen wearing a long-sleeved knitted jumper. In the first slide, Leigh-Anne held his little hand.

She did not reveal her son’s name in the announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leigh-Anne (@leighannepinnock)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrates her family of five

Alongside the pictures, Leigh-Anne, who competed on Celebrity Traitors this year, wrote: “We are so in love. Our little family of five, my whole world. I’ve never felt more blessed.”

The couple also have five-year-old twin daughters. Leigh-Anne and footballer Andre married in June 2023.

The announcement follows a series of updates from the singer as she prepared to welcome their third child.

Within just 30 minutes of announcing the news, her post racked up nearly 100,000 likes and hundreds of comments congratulating the couple.

“Congratulations on your beautiful baby boy,” one user wrote.

“Congratulations Leigh, so happy for you and your family. He’s beautiful,” another person shared.

“These pics are so beautiful and precious,” a third remarked.

“Congratulations to you and your family Leigh-Anne, on the arrival of your beautiful baby boy,” a fourth said.

“Omg congratulations to you and your family! Wishing you only the best,” a fifth fan added.

Leigh-Anne has welcomed her third baby (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Leigh-Anne’s preparations for baby number three

On November 5, she shared a hospital-bag packing video and said her due date was a week away.

Before that, Leigh-Anne documented working at 37 weeks pregnant. She told followers she had completed a full day of promotional work as her due date approached.

She first announced her pregnancy in July, sharing a video filmed while recording music in her studio.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star Leigh-Anne Pinnock hits back at baby bump-shaming trolls: ‘Throw your dumb opinions out the window’

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