A new season of The Traitors US has a start date and the celebrity cast has been unveiled.

Stars including actress Kristin Chenoweth and comedian Iain Stirling will enter the Scottish castle to undertake the game of secrecy and backstabbing.

It will premiere on Peacock on January 14, 2027, at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Peacock announced the date alongside a first look at the new season.

Alan Cumming returns as host, with 23 celebrity contestants preparing to enter the castle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peacock (@peacock)

Celebrity line-up for new season of The Traitors US

Kristin Chenoweth, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Bianca Del Rio are among those taking part.

Survivor’s Q Burdette is also joining the cast, alongside singer Cody Simpson and actor Dominic Monaghan.

There are familiar faces for Love Island viewers, too. Comedian Iain Stirling and Love Island USA’s JaNa Craig both feature in the line-up.

The portraits also include Whitney Leavitt, from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei.

Finally, Bronwyn Newport, Craig Conover, Cynthia Bailey, Gizelle Bryant, Jag Bains, Johnny Sibilly, Michele Fitzgerald, Rachel Robinson, Rashad Jennings, Taylor Hale, Boman Martinez-Reid, Emira D’Spain and Casey Wilson complete the line-up.

Alan Cumming welcomes a new cast to The Traitors US (Credit: BBC/ Peacock)

When does The Traitors US start on Peacock?

Peacock will release two opening episodes at 9pm ET and 6pm PT on January 14, 2027.

New episodes will then arrive each Thursday at the same time. The finale and reunion are scheduled for March 18, 2027.

Before the celebrity competition begins, viewers have another finale coming up.

Read more: Dancing With The Stars reveals season 35 finalists as Jenna Johnson and Harry Shum Jr are eliminated

The Traitors: New Blood concludes on NBC on Thursday (November 19).

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page and let us know.