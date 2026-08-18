Family killer Chris Watts reportedly boasted about secret threesomes and sent sexually explicit letters to women from prison, according to a new investigation.

The claims concern Watts, who murdered his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their young daughters, Bella and Celeste, in Colorado in 2018. He now remains behind bars for life without the possibility of parole.

The Daily Mail says interviews with Watts’ former confidantes, correspondents and alleged past lovers point to a pattern of seeking attention from women. Those interviewed also claimed he shared graphic accounts of his sex life after his conviction.

Chris reportedly boasted about having threesomes (Credit: Netflix)

Family killer Chris Watts ‘discussed threesomes’ with prison penpal

True-crime author Cherlyn Cadle became a prolific penpal of Watts and visited him in prison in Wisconsin. She told the Daily Mail that he spoke to her about alleged encounters from his past.

Cadle said: “He told me things that were really embarrassing, about threesomes and other things he did. But there were even things he said he wouldn’t tell me that he did sexually.”

She also claimed Watts enjoyed discussing his sex life with her. Cadle addressed the correspondence during the Daily Mail’s The Trial USA: Chris Watts Unmasked podcast.

Fellow prisoner Dylan Tallman, who held Bible studies with Watts, also spoke to the outlet about their conversations.

Tallman said: “He always said that women were his weakness. He wanted attention from as many women as he could get. And all he could think about was having sex with them.”

Cadle claimed that “at least a dozen” women had received romantic or sexual letters from Watts following his arrest.

One woman, identified as Deborah, showed the Daily Mail letters which she said Watts sent her. Their correspondence reportedly began in 2022 and initially included discussions about religion.

In one letter, Watts allegedly wrote: “I wish we could have conjugal visits. I need to be with you.” He then reportedly requested pictures and added: “Show me what I’m missing.”

ED! has contacted the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for comment.

Claims about Watts’ behaviour before the murders

The investigation also included an account from Amanda McMahon, who claims she had a brief affair with Watts after meeting him on Tinder.

McMahon alleged that Watts became aggressive during one sexual encounter. She told the podcast: “He went from normal to crazy, like brutal, almost. I was scared to really say anything.”

Psychologist John Delatorre, who spoke to the Daily Mail, characterised Watts’ reported conduct as a pattern of “sexual boundary crossing”. He suggested that the behaviour concerned attention and control rather than reassurance alone.

Delatorre said: “He doesn’t want to be validated so much as he wants to be worshiped.”

Cadle has expressed her belief that sex and attention became obsessions for Watts. However, her comments represent her interpretation of his correspondence and conversations.

Why Chris Watts is serving life in prison

Watts killed Shanann and their daughters, four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste, in 2018. He initially reported his family missing and appeared on local television appealing for information.

Investigators soon discovered that he had started an affair with colleague Nichol Kessinger. She told police that Watts had claimed he and Shanann had separated and planned to divorce. Prosecutors argued that he wanted to leave his family and begin a new life.

Watts pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder. In November 2018, a court sentenced him to life without parole. He now serves his sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin.

The Daily Mail reports that Watts continues to correspond with women and receive visits. Cadle said she did not expect that contact to stop, adding: “I don’t think that will change.”

Read more: Chris Watts ‘applies to marry Lizzie Henderson’ eight years after murdering pregnant wife and children